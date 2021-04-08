volleyball generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

CLASS 6 REGION B TOURNAMENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, April 12

No. 8 Woodbridge at No. 1 Battlefield, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Forest Park at No. 4 Massaponax, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Patriot at No. 2 Colgan, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 Colonial Forge, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 13

Final

Thursday, April 15

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.