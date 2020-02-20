The Class 3 Region B boys and girls basketball tournaments begin Friday with an expanded format.
Instead of an eight-team field from years past, the region will feature all 12 of its teams, which includes Brentsville and Manassas Park. The top four receive first-round byes and will play Tuesday. The other eight face off Friday and Saturday in first-round games.
As it has done before, the region seeded teams based on a points system. But with realignment placing schools in different classifications and districts for the 2019-2020 school year, the region decided to change how many teams advanced to regionals because of districts that combine Class 3 teams with Class 4 and Class 5 teams.
The region felt the mixture put some teams at a competitive disadvantage if they lost to a higher classification team. Class 3 Region B teams receive eight points for a win against any opponent and an additional point for a victory over a team from a higher classification.
Class 3 Region B teams receive one point for a loss to a 4A opponent, 2 points for a loss to a 5A opponent and three points for a loss to a 6A opponent. The total number is then divided by number of games played.
“The problem with our region is we are made up of 5-6 different districts so the “old school” method of having 4 districts in your region and top 2 from each district advances, just doesn’t work because the bulk of the schools come from the Northwestern District,” Manassas Park activities director Dan Forgas said. This is also why we do not hold the traditional “district tournament”.
Forgas said the region will determine at the end of the school year whether to keep the format or go back to eight teams.
