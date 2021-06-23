Colgan scored four runs in the bottom of the third to break a 1-1 tie and take control of Wednesday’s Class 6 state baseball semifinal.
The Sharks proceeded to add three runs in the fifth and in the sixth en route to an 11-1 victory.
With the win, Colgan (15-0) plays at Madison (17-1) Saturday 6 p.m. for the state championship.
Both teams feature a bevy of Division I commitments. Colgan has four and Madison has five.
Colgan is looking to become only the second Prince William County baseball team to finish the entire season unbeaten. The last to achieve that feat was Potomac in 1983. The Panthers went 21-0-1 that year to claim the Group AAA state title.
Brentsville is the last county team to win a state baseball time. That happened in 1995.
On Wednesday, Colgan pitchers Ryan Kennedy and Connor Knox combined to allow two hits each over six innings. Kennedy, who started the game, gave up the lone run, while striking out three.
Knox closed things out by striking out five and giving up no walks over the final 3.2 innings.
Offensively, Brandon Cassedy and Knox each had two hits, including a double. Knox added two RBIs. Matthew Westley also had two hits and scored one run.
CJ Faulkenberry, Kennedy and Jae'dan Carter each had an RBI. Kennedy walked three times.
Cosby finishes the season 14-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.