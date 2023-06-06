Brett Renfrow struck out seven, hit a home run and recorded three RBI Tuesday as visiting Colgan defeated Western Branch 10-2 in the Class 6 state baseball quarterfinals.
Renfrow got the win. He allowed three hits (one earned) and four walks in 5.2 innings. Matthew Westley pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out one and allowing one run, one walk and two hits in 1.1 innings.
The Sharks (24-2) advance to the state semifinals for the third straight season. Colgan plays either West Springfield or Madison Friday at 1 p.m. at John Champe High School.
On Tuesday, Colgan took control in the third inning when it scored four runs to take a 6-0 lead.
Westley finished the game 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Tyler Bassett was 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI, Caden Colangelo was 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored and Christian Abney was 3 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored.
