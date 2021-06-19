If the Colgan Sharks had a theme song that would best represent their team’s approach to every game, it might be Bachman Turner Overdrive’s “Taking Care of Business.”
Following the Sharks 6-1 victory over Battlefield in the Class 6 Region B final Friday night, Colgan’s coach Mike Colangelo said the coaching staff pretty much coaches the team as if it is a business.
Assistants Brandon Carter handles the analytics, Keith Cassedy calls the pitches, and Colangelo, a former major leaguer, gets together with each assistant a couple days prior to each game to help prepare the players for every eventuality.
“In any game I coach, whether it be in tee ball or high school, I never want to be out-coached or go into a game unprepared,” Colangelo said.
That approach has paid off as the Sharks (14-0) reached the state tournament for the first time in the school’s five-year history with a convincing win over top-seeded and host Battlefield (14-2). Colgan hosts Cosby Tuesday in the state semifinals. The state final is June 26 at the winner of the Lake Braddock-Madison semifinal. Cosby beat Grassfield 8-0 Friday in the Class 6 Region A final.
The Bobcats season is over.
“It’s a real blessing to coach a team like this—they’ve executed the game plan all year and they went out and earned it tonight,” Colangelo said. “But I have to give [Battlefield] coach Jay Burkhart and his staff credit. They came over and thanked us after the game. That’s class personified and these are the area’s two best programs in my opinion. I can’t say enough good things about [Battlefield’s] class and the way Jay runs his program.”
One of Colgan’s players that has best embraced the businesslike template is senior catcher Brady Pickette, who has adeptly handled a stellar pitching staff that has notched eight shutouts so far, and often has provided a lift offensively.
Such was the case Friday as Pickette deposited an 0-1 fastball over the 360-foot sign in center field with two outs in the second inning to give Colgan an early 1-0 lead. After Pickette got a hold of it, he dropped the bat, pumped his fist, and rounded the bases with a wide grin before high-fiving his teammates in the dugout.
Colangelo said scoring the early run was important for the Sharks from a momentum standpoint.
“I knew that if we were down to them late in the game, we were going to be in trouble,” Colangelo said. “Our goal was to be up three by the fifth inning, so getting the early run and getting a leg up was huge.”
Colgan took a 2-0 lead in the third when Brett Renfrow drew a leadoff walk and scored when starting pitcher Connor Knox laced a double to right.
Battlefield had a look at the game in the third when Carson Estridge lined a single to center to begin the third and came home two outs later when leadoff hitter Luis Hernandez clobbered a triple off the right center field fence to pull the Bobcats within 2-1.
Just after the run scored, Knox walked Blagen Pado, ending his night on the mound, though he would continue to serve as the designated hitter. Colangelo brought in Renfrow to pitch at that point and he got Jackson Baird to ground to second to end the threat.
From that point on, Renfrow was masterful on the mound, striking out five while allowing just four hits over the final 4 1/3 scoreless innings. The only other inning where Battlefield mounted a significant threat was the fifth when Estridge singled again and Hernandez laced another single two outs later, but Pado flied to right to end the threat. Pickette said Renfrow did a great job, especially given the fact that as a sophomore, he is playing on the Colgan varsity for the first time this season, since spring sports were cancelled last season due to the COVID pandemic.
“He just used his fastball to get ahead and was pretty masterful,” Pickette said. “He’s doing a great job for a sophomore, and especially since he’s been dealing with a bloody nose his past couple of games.”
Pickette also said the victory was important for the program, especially after the adversity the team has faced the past couple years.
“It’s been a struggle to get on a baseball field the past two years, so it feels amazing to get to states,” Pickette said. “I am happy for every player on this team. We have really worked so hard to get to this point.”
In the game, Colgan took advantage of a miscue in the fifth to begin to pull away. With two outs, Battlefield reliever Joe Christopher hit Knox with a pitch before Ryan Kennedy hit a topper toward first base. Christopher ran over to field but could not do so immediately as the ball died on the grass and Kennedy was safe at first.
Shortly after that, Colangelo clarified with the umpires that he could use a pinch runner for Knox and still allow him to re-enter, but the conference with umpires took a few minutes and Christopher quickly played catch with catcher J. P. Williams
However, the extended delay might have affected Christopher’s rhythm somewhat as he surrendered a two-run double to left by Evan Blanchard that extended the lead to 4-1.
Battlefield coach Jay Burkhart, a college teammate of Colangelo’s at George Mason University, was philosophical following the game.
“They made plays and we didn’t and that’s what I told my team [after the game],” Burkhart said. “That’s baseball. I am happy for Mike. He’s a good baseball guy and knows the game well. He’s also great for our community, so I wish him well [at states].”
Led by the stout pitching of Renfrow, Colgan finished off the victory fairly easily, as the Virginia Tech commitment allowed just four hits in his 4 1/3 innings. The Sharks got two more runs in the seventh thanks to some shaky defense by Battlefield. Overall, Pickette, Knox, and Matthew Westley each notched two hits for Colgan,
Renfrow, a sophomore who pitched with the moxie of a pitcher much older, said he knew he just had to attack the strike zone. Colgan’s pitching held Battlefield’s number three through six hitters to a combined 1 for 11 in the game, which was a key factor.
“I just focused on settling down, hitting my spots, and competing,” Renfrow said. “We know what kind of a team they have, but we have a good team, too, so it was just a matter of going out and making pitches.”
Colangelo put into perspective what it meant for the team to make it to states.
“This team [Battlefield] has been the premier program in Northern Virginia over the past ten years, but I told our kids at some point, we need to change the guard. That happened to an extent tonight,” Colangelo said.
