Evan Blanchard and Matthew Westley each hit home runs to highlight a nine-run second inning as visiting Colgan won its season opener Friday with a 10-2 non-district win over Battlefield.
Blanchard, a George Mason signee, hit an inside-the-park home run on a fly ball to centerfield that also scored Brandon Cassedy.
Colgan, the favorite to win the Class 6 state title after going 15-1 in 2021 and reaching the state final, then loaded the bases after Brett Renfrow was hit by a pitch and Ryan Kennedy and Jae’dan Carter (Dayton commitment) walked.
Westley followed up by connecting on a grand slam over the centerfield wall for the Sharks’ final four runs of the inning.
A junior who has committed to Virginia Tech, Westley finished the game 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Carter Newman (Virginia Tech signee) was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Kennedy and Caden Colangelo also each recorded an RBI.
Kennedy, a senior Virginia Tech signee, started the game and earned the win. He struck out six and allowed one earned run, two hits and one walk in four innings. Cassedy, who is headed to Christopher Newport, tossed the final three innings, striking out eight and giving up one walk.
Freshman Sammy Michel started the game for Battlefield and took the loss. He allowed nine runs, five hits and three walks, while striking out 1 in 1.2 innings.
The Bobcats (1-1) scored both its runs in the bottom of the first.
Prior to the start of the game, Battlefield honored Niko Agnos, a long-time Battlefield supporter who had three sons play baseball for the Bobcats. Niko passed away Sept. 17, 2021 from complications due to COVID.
In attendance Friday was Niko’s wife Lee, his daughter Katie and his son John. John, a 2012 Battlefield graduate, threw out the first pitch. Niko’s other two sons are Jake and Zach. Jake is a pitcher in the New York Yankees’ organization and Zach plays baseball for East Carolina University.
Battlefield baseball also retired the No. 14 jersey, which all three of Niko’s sons wore playing for the Bobcats. Battlefield also dedicated the spot in the home-field bleachers where Niko always watched the Bobcats play.
Post a comment as