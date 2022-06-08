SOFTBALL

BRENTSVILLE 9, TABB 2: Ellie Post went 3 for 3 with four RBI and one run scored as the host Tigers (17-4) won their Class 3 state quarterfinal Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2015.

Post homered as well, giving her 10 for the season and 22 for her career, two shy of tying the school record.

Brentsville plays Friday against Lord Botetourt at Spotsylvania High School in the semifinals.

Raegan Cullen added three hits and two runs scored and Natalie Quinlan two hits, one run scored and one RBI.

Tea Cornett struck out six in seven innings, while allowing four walks, one earned run and six hits.

Brentsville outhit Tabb 10-6. They led 4-0 after the first three innings.

MANCHESTER 9, WOODBRIDGE 8 (eight innings): Visiting Manchester scored the game-winning run in the top of the eighth of Tuesday’s Class 6 state quarterfinal.

Woodbridge (15-6) led 8-4 after the first four innings before Manchester rallied. Woodbridge outhit Manchester 14-13.

Jericho Tate, Sarah Medellin, Kylie Barbier, Grace Clary, Jada Holt and Olivia Clark each had two hits for the Vikings.

COSBY 10, BATTLEFIELD 0 (five innings): Host Cosby scored five runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in winning the Class 6 state quarterfinal.

The Titans outhit the Bobcats (21-3) 12-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

BATTLEFIELD 19, JOHN CHAMPE 4: The host Bobcats (18-2) advanced to Saturday’s Class 6 state final following Tuesday’s state semifinal victory. The state final is at 12:30 p.m. at John Champe High School.

Natalie Moul recorded six goals and five draw controls, Lucy Shafer four goals and two assists, Grace Patane two goals and six assists, Callie Curtis two goals, one assist and eight draw controls, Kendra Harris one goal and three assists, Erin Sweeney one goal and two assists, Rebecca Bartheld one goal and one assist and goalie Gracie Lint five saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

BRENTSVILLE 6, YORK 1: Madison Fitzpatrick recorded the hat trick, Peyton McGovern scored twice and Taylor McGovern once in the host Tigers’ Class 3 state quarterfinal win.

Brentsville (19-0) plays Hidden Valley Friday at 1 p.m. in the state semifinals at Spotsylvania High School.

Emma Thompson, Valentina Nardone (two), Maddy Howells and Isabella Dimoulas recorded assists.

Goalie Haley Garber made some big saves to hold York to one goal.

BASEBALL

COLGAN 5, COSBY 1: Connor Knox and Brandon Cassedy combined to hold Cosby to four hits and one run as the host Sharks (25-1) won their Class 6 state quarterfinal to advance to Friday’s state semifinals at John Champe High School.

Knox started the game and pitched the first three innings, allowing two hits and three walks and striking out four for the win. Cassedy struck out six in the final four innings, while giving up two hits and the lone run.

Carter Newman, Ryan Kennedy and Caden Colangelo each had an RBI for Colgan.

The Sharks managed four hits. Colgan scored its first run in the bottom of the first and then four more in the second.