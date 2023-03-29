BASEBALL
COLGAN 10, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Caden Colangelo and Jae'dan Carter combined on a no-hitter in the Sharks' Cardinal District win Tuezday. Colangelo got the win. He struck out nine in five innings. Carter struck out two in one inning.
Carter also hit a homer for Colgan (5-0, 3-0).
BATTLEFIELD 10, OSBOURN PARK 3: Cooper Harris went 2 for 2 with three RBI and one run scored and Joey Swekosky went 1 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI in the Bobcats' Cedar Run District win.
Brice Shumate was the winning pitcher. He tossed two innings and allowed two hits, while striking out one. Battlefield is 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the district.
FOREST PARK 7, HYLTON 0: Caleb Darrah and Michael Keyes combined on a four-hitter over seven innings and 11 strikeouts.
Darrah was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing one hit in four innings.
Darrah also hit two doubles and finished with three RBI. Forest Park is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the district.
GAINESVILLE 11, OSBOURN 1: Lucas Marrero and Aden Ritenour combined on a one-hitter and struck out eight in the five-inning, Cedar Run District win.
Ritenour was the winning pitcher. He struck out two in one inning. Caden Merritt recorded three RBI for Gainesville (2-1, 2-0).
POTOMAC 11, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 1 (five innings): Michael Izquierdo struck out eight in 4.2 innings, while giving up one run and two hits for the win.
Jack Steele went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBI for Potomac (1-2, 1-0).
SOFTBALL
COLGAN 12, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Dorsey Grose threw a no-hitter, while striking out nine in the Sharks' Cardinal District win.
Izzy Adame was 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored and Addi Leck 2 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored. Colgan is 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the district.
FOREST PARK 10, HYLTON 4: Lexi Murphy went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead Forest Park (3-1, 1-0).
Grace Miller struck out eight in seven innings for the win.
GAINESVILLE 10, OSBOURN 0 (five innings): Alyssa Brady struck out 12 and gave up one hit in five innings in the Cedar Run District win.
Ashleigh Buteman and Cameryn Denhup each had two RBI for Gainesville (4-1, 1-1).
POTOMAC 21, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0 (five innings): Ariana Patterson struck out 12 in five innings and allowed one hit. She also totaled four RBI on three of four hitting and two runs scored.
Kya Jones also had four RBI for Potomac (3-1, 1-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
LANGLEY 12, PATRIOT 9: Sam Fernandez had three goals for Patriot (2-3), Tyler Schmelzer and Brody McClure two each and Vincent Smith and Patrick Wilkinson one each.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 1, BATTLEFIELD 1: Luis Argueta and Kevin Sandoval played well on the back line to keep Battlefield to one goal.
Argueta scored Osbourn Park's lone unassisted goal. OP is 3-0-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the Cedar Run District.
OSBOURN 3, GAINESVILLE 0: Noel Sotelo scored two goals with one assisted by Jaiden Skelton. Joseph Adebiyi scored the third goal assisted by Cooper Noseworthy.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 4, OSBOURN PARK 0: Battlefield led 1-0 at halftime on a goal in the 9th minute by Kyndal Shuler.
McKenna Kolasch scored the 2nd goal in the 58th minute on an assist by Shuler.
The third goal was scored 4 minutes later by Shuler again with Autumn Hottle closing out the scoring in the 66th minute.
Zoey Kerns, Cammi Beckmeyer, Rylie Swenson, and Emory Davis played a strong defensive match and Morgan Shively made 4 saves for the shutout.
Battlefield is now 2-1-2 overall and and 1-0-1 in the Cedar Run District.
