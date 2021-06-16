COLGAN 3, PATRIOT 0: Ryan Kennedy threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 10 in the Sharks’ Class 6 Region B semifinal win Wednesday. This was Colgan's eighth shutout of the season.
Host Colgan (13-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the second and one more in the fifth. Each team produced three hits.
Connor Knox had two of Colgan’s hits and Jae’don Carter the other. Carter also had an RBI.
Kevin Warunek started for Patriot (12-3) and allowed all three runs over five innings.
BATTLEFIELD 8, POTOMAC 0: Carson Estridge, Carson Cho and Jack Robinson combined on a five-hit shutout and struck out nine in the top-seeded Bobcats’ Class 6 Region B semifinal win Wednesday. Estridge struck out seven in 5.2 innings to earn the victory.
Battlefield (14-1) hosts Colgan Friday at 6 p.m. for the region championship. The winner advances to the state semifinals June 22.
On Wednesday, Battlefield scored two runs in the bottom of the first, two more in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Adam Kuzmicki was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Bobcats. Estridge was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Blake Harris and Luis Hernandez also each had an RBI.
BRENTSVILLE 7, WILLIAM MONROE 5: Brayden Hutchison went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, including a homer, as the visiting Tigers moved on to Friday’s Class 3 Region B final following Wednesday’s semifinal win.
Zach Westenhofer and John Farrell each had two RBIs for Brentsville.
Mickey Haynes started the game for the Tigers. He pitched the first two innings, allowing no earned runs, five walks and one hit and striking out three.
Kevin Holroyd pitched the final five innings. He gave up four hits, two runs and one walk and struck out two.
Brentsville (8-6) led 7-3 after four innings. The Tigers are at Independence for Friday's 6 p.m. region final.
