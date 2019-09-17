Colgan hosted Patriot Monday night and came away with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 victory.
Colgan was led by Kailin Flanagan and Sydney Thaxton with 10 kills, Jenna Wyatt with 8 kills and Jayden Wyatt with 7 kills. Kristin Lough led the offense with 24 assists and AJ Pitts chipped in 16 assists. Vanessa Thompson led the defense with 19 kills. Colgan is now 8-5 and remains 3-0 in the Cardinal District.
