A humbling. A wake up call. An opportunity to rebound and salvage a season.
However someone chooses to term it, Colgan’s 38-0 drubbing of Hylton Thursday was in many ways just what the doctor ordered after enduring a 112-16 loss to Freedom-Woodbridge Oct. 7.
Following the Sharks' first Cardinal District win of the season Thursday, Colgan coach Reggie Scott said he thought his team responded well to the adversity that comes with such a drubbing.
“Last week was definitely a wakeup call,” Scott said. “It was definitely humbling. We preached that all week. These guys need to remember that on any given night they could be beaten on any given day. So I would say the word of the day was humility.”
The Sharks (1-2 in district, 3-4 overall), who are seeking their first winning season in school history, got off to a rough start when starting quarterback Ryan Westhoff missed on his first two pass attempts, but after Thomas Pullen gained 21 yards, Colgan moved the ball to the Hylton 15 before the drive stalled. Earl Burton missed a 37-yard field goal and Hylton embarked on its second drive.
The Bulldogs (0-3, 0-7) struggled from the opening kickoff as quarterback Sinceir Morris completed his first pass of the game for 31 yards, then missed on the next 17 passes until he completed a 29-yard pass to Charles Bushrod just before the final gun. Hylton ran for minus-29 yards and gained 60 yards in the air. Hylton had more penalty yardage (80) than total offense (31).
Colgan shrugged off its slow start before exploding for 24 points in the second quarter. Devon Grant hauled in a 37-yard TD pass from Westhoff to open the scoring and the Sharks made it 10-0 later in the quarter when Earl Burton booted a 31-yard field goal.
After Colgan recovered a fumble at the 8., Pullen ran it in to make it 17-0. Then, with just 1:00 left in the first half, Ethan Norah scored on a 1-yard run, giving Colgan a 24-0 halftime edge.
Both Grant (52-yard pass) and Norah (5-yard pass) added touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Westhoff finished with 11 of 27 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
“We have three games left and we have to focus on that. We have to find a way to get over [last week] and move forward. These final four games everybody [besides Freedom] is pretty much even [in the playoff chase],” Scott said. “That’s what our [director of student activities] Mr. [Nathan] Staples, Dr. Tim Healey [principal] and I talked about the way the team would get over a game like that. We have to take it one game at a time and win the game that is in front of us.”
