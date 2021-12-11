Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.