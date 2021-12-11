There are two types of basketball teams, ones whose offensive prowess dazzles a crowd and ones whose defensive wizardry gives way to a rough and tumble struggle.
Friday night’s non-district matchup between the visiting Osbourn Eagles and the Colgan Sharks was an example of the latter. Colgan (5-1) pulled away by making 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to notch a 36-30 victory. The Sharks made 16 of 21 free throws overall (76.1 percent) to Osbourn’s 7 for 11 (63.6 percent).
In the first quarter, Osbourn (2-3) missed its first 10 shots from the field, while Colgan missed its first six. It took until 1:16 left in the first quarter before either team recorded a basket in the first quarter, which ended with Osbourn leading 5-3.
The halftime score was 14-14. The Sharks made just 4 of 17 shots from the field in the first half (23.5 percent), while Osbourn made 5 of 21 (23.8 percent).
After three quarters, the game was tied 22-22. In all, there were seven ties and eight lead changes. Following the game, one of the Colgan assistants told another Colgan staffer “It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it,” which about summed up the game for both teams.
Osbourn was led by Tey Barbour, who notched a game-high 21 points, including three three-pointers. However, just as has been the case all season so far, Colgan had balanced scoring as Chance Lundy and Skylar Smith each scored eight points and D’Vell Garrison notched seven for the Sharks.
Both sides displayed great energy on defense and largely prevented either team’s big men from penetrating the paint. Overall, Osbourn made just 10 of 46 shots from the field (21.7 percent) and Barbour made six of the ten. Meanwhile, Colgan went 6 for 28 from the field overall (21.4 percent).
After the game, Colgan coach Jason John credited Osbourn with playing solid defense, which led to the Sharks’ inability to score much from the field.
“Coach Carter has his guys doing a great job over there. They rotate well [on defense],” John said. “We had trouble finishing in the paint. Part of that is their athleticism and their contesting our shots. We mixed up our defenses. This group does a great job of doing that, which went a long way toward disrupting their [Osbourn’s] rhythm on offense.”
Another factor John cited for Colgan’s ability to hold off Osbourn was the crowd’s energy. Every time Colgan had the ball offensively and Osbourn’s defense rotated, audible whoops were heard and several students on the Colgan side high-fived each other frequently.
“After playing last season without fans due to COVID protocols, this was only our second home game this season and we lost the first one, so I think there’s been a lot of buzz around the campus about this team and this group showed tonight they have a lot of ability. We have a tough district to play in and one district game before Winter Break, so we will see what happens,” said John.
John also praised the play of Lundy for “running the show” by getting the ball up the floor well and Skylar Smith “who did some good things for us,” including three of his four field goals coming in the second half to help Colgan pull away. In addition, Garrison hit 5 of his 6 free throws in the fourth quarter for the Sharks.
The fact that Colgan again had balanced scoring pleased John, who said he was also impressed with the play of Barbour for Osbourn.
“He’s a very good player,” John said. “I’ve seen him play a couple of times, but to watch him do it against us, in our home gym, that was impressive.”
OSBOURN (2-3) Walakira 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Honesty 1 0-0 2, Barbour 6 6-8 21, Hastings 1 1-1 3, Davis 0 0-2 0. Totals—10 7-11 30.
COLGAN (5-1) Lundy 2 4-5 8, Smith 4 0-0 8, Garrison 1 5-6 7, Ferguson 2 1-2 5, Eppley 1 0-0 2, Gulley 0 6-8 6. Totals—10 16-21 36.
Halftime score—Tied, 14-14. Three-point goals—Osbourn 3 (Barbour 3), Colgan 0. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.
