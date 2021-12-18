Colgan Head Coach Jason John knew that Manassas Park would bring their “A” game Friday night. “They always come ready to play.”
This proved to be more than true, as the 3A Cougars took them to double overtime behind clutch performances from seniors Jace Garza (25 pts) and Payton Simmons (14 pts) before the 6A Sharks emerged victorious on the road with the 65-59 win, their seventh in a row.
The first quarter for the most part was all Manassas Park.
The Cougars (1-4) scored the first 17 points of the game with eight of those coming from Garza before Colgan finally got on the board with two minutes left on a layup from D’Vell Garrison.
The Sharks (7-1) then went on an 8-3 run to close out the quarter. Building on their momentum from the first, the Sharks allowed just three points in the second quarter, holding the Cougars scoreless for the final five minutes.
Christian Eppley and Troy Gulley (18 points) scored four apiece to cut the deficit to five at the half. What started as Manassas Park seemingly taking back control to open the second half with a 7-0 soon turned into an offensive battle with both teams trading shots. Garrison and junior Skylar Smith (18 points) were crucial on the boards for the Sharks, while Garza and fellows seniors Isaac Malik-Duarte and Devin Chambers all hit clutch threes to make it a 38-31 contest heading into the fourth quarter.
Colgan completed their comeback in the fourth, behind 9 points from Garrison and a 13-4 run over a three minute span for the Sharks. An attempted game winner by Garza missed in the waning seconds, but a layup for junior Jordan McGlawn found the basket at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
The first overtime quickly turned into a battle at the free throw line, with four different players all getting foul shots. Gulley and Micah Ferguson each hit one of two for Colgan, while Garza and Simmons were perfect for the Cougars. The shots for Simmons seemed to have it all but in the bag until Garrison hit the tying shot from beyond the paint at the buzzer to send the game to double overtime. The second overtime was all Colgan as they allowed just three points to Manassas Park in Simmons and Garza.
Smith and Garrison scored twice each as the Sharks pulled away for the closely fought victory.
