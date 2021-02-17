Colgan’s Bryce Lentz comfortably held off both challenges in the distance events, and the Battlefield girls strung together reliable podium finishes throughout the day en route to the Sharks’ and Bobcats’ respective wins in the Class 6 Region B indoor track and field championship meet at Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Wednesday.
Lentz, a senior who will run for the U.S. Air Force Academy next year, won the 1600-meter run at 4 minutes, 38.17 seconds and came five seconds short of breaking his own four-day record in the 3200, coming in at 9:40.55.
“The strategy for the mile was to start off [slow], see how things were going to go, and then Coach [Davis] told me to go, so I went. And then I kind of settled into pace, and the last 150, [I took] off.
“For the two-mile, I hit 68 [seconds] first lap, and then I was hitting around [the] 70s until we went to the last mile and tried to speed it up again. And the same, the last 150, I took off at the end.”
It was Colgan’s first regional championship in the sport in their fifth year of existence, with three top-five finishes in the 1600 proving critical. The Sharks gained 20 of their 91 total points in the event to just one for Battlefield, who came up just short with 84.
“It was not our best times, but it’s been hard to train,” said Colgan coach Dave Davis. “I mean, it’s hard for everybody to train. For [Lentz] especially, to keep his mileage up and do the workouts we want him to do to get it ready for next week and after next week.”
The Bobcats excelled even further on the girls’ side, claiming three top-five finishes of their own in the 500 and two more in the 1600 to help them cruise to a 125-86 win over Patriot. For their part, the Pioneers rolled in the 4x800 with a 12-second win over Colgan and earned a four-second win over Battlefield in the 4x200, while Jasmine Coe exhibited total control in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.63 to Scarlett Eversley’s 9.54 for Forest Park.
“As a team, I thought we really stepped up. I think with COVID, everyone’s teams are stretched pretty thin, we had a lot of people doubling up in events,” Battlefield coach Jarrette Marley said. “[We had] some great, outstanding performances, a lot of personal bests. So I’m very happy.”
Elsewhere, defending state boys’ 4x200 champion Freedom, ranked second in the country for the event, finished at 1:30.87. Trei Thorogood ran the second leg for the Eagles, shortly after rallying from an early deficit to overcome Riverbend’s Aaron Applegate in the 55, clocking in at 6.59. In addition, Freedom won the 4x400 by four seconds over Battlefield at 3:27.51.
The top three individuals and top three relays advance to the Class 6 state meet March 1 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
BOYS
First-place finishers
55-meter dash: Freedom’s Trei Thorogood, 6.59
300-meter dash: Freedom’s Jaylen Barringer, 35.54
500-meter dash: Patriot’s Jack Daly, 1:06.44
1,000-meter run: Colonial Forge’s Christian Jackson, 2:43.51
1,600-meter run: Colgan’s Bryce Lentz, 4:38.17
3,200-meter run: Colgan’s Bryce Lentz, 9:40.55
55-meter hurdles: Potomac’s Peter Djan, 7.66
800-meter relay: Freedom, 1:30.87
1,600-meter relay: Freedom, 3:27.51
3,200-meter relay: Colonial Forge, 8:50.83
High jump; Colgan’s Victor Herbin, 5-10
Long jump: Freedom’s Nick Newman, 21-01
Triple jump: Battlefield’s Brian DiBassinga, 44-07.50
Pole vault: Osbourn Park’s Garin Gross, 50-02
Team finishes: 1. Colgan (91 points), 2. Battlefield (84), 3. Patriot (75), 4. Freedom (67), 5. Colonial Forge (66), 6. Potomac (51), 7. John Champe (46), 8. Riverbend (35), 9. Osbourn Park (23), 10. Woodbridge (14), 11. Osbourn (10), 12. Forest Park (9), 13. Gar-Field (4), 14. Massaponax (3).
GIRLS
First-place finishers
55-meter dash: Hylton’s Amiya Johnson, 7.53
300-meter dash: Massaponax’s Emily Catlett, 41.39
500-meter dash: Massaponax’s Emily Catlett, 1:17.51
1000-meter run: Battlefield’s Sailor Eastman, 3:07.58
1,600-meter run: Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente, 5:18.65
3,200-meter run: Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente, 11:29.25
55-meter hurdles: Patriot’s Jasmine Coe, 8.63
800-meter relay: Patriot, 1:50.46
1,600-meter relay: Woodbridge, 4:16.95
3,200-meter relay: Patriot, 10:25.18
High jump: Colonial Forge’s Nayome Shipp, 5-04
Long jump: Potomac’s Sydney Carr, 16-05
Triple jump: Potomac’s Sydney Carr, 35-11
Pole vault: Colgan’s Alencia Lentz, 12-00
Shot put: Battlefield’s Brittany Fort, 35-06
Team finishes: 1. Battlefield (125), 2. Patriot (86), 3. Colonial Forge (81.5), 4. Woodbridge (53.5), 5. Potomac (47.5), 6. Massaponax (40.5), 7. Colgan (39), 8. Hylton (28), 9. John Champe (24), 10. Osbourn Park (17), 11. Forest Park (16), 12. Freedom (11), 13. Riverbend (9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.