Colgan’s boys and Battlefield’s girls teams captured the Class 6 Region B cross country titles Saturday morning at Great Meadow in The Plains,
Colgan totaled 25 points. Patriot was second with 47 and Colonial Forge third with 38. Battlefield’s girls finished with 31 points followed by Colonial Forge with 56.
Colgan's Bryce Lentz won the individual boys title in a time of 16:20. Teammate Hayden Hauser was second in 16:38. Dylan Zimmermann was fifth in 17:26, Aidan Riggle eighth in 17:53, Jan Sanchez ninth in 17:54 and David Martin 10th in 17:56.
For the girls, Battlefield’s Sailor Eastman won the individual title in a time of 18:23. Patriot’s Hailey Yentz was second in 19:04.
Battlefield’s Farah McDaniel was third in 19:17, while Colleen Kelly was seventh in 2:01, Hannah Weber eighth in 20:09 and Bailey McClain 15th in 21:41.
The top two teams and the top three individuals exclusive of each state qualifying team advances to the state meet Thursday at Oatlands in Leesburg.
Both the boys and girls races will be broken into two waves. The first wave for the girls starts at 1 p.m. and the second at 1:06 p.m. For the boys, the first wave is at 3:30 p.m. and the second at 3:36 p.m.
