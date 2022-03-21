The 2022 high school crew season kicked off with the Polar Bear Regatta on March 19 at Sandy Run Regional Park.
Because this was an early season regatta, races were run as flights, instead of heats and finals. As a result, there were multiple winners in the events that exceeded 6 entries. Overall, 19 schools were entered in 14 races.
In the Boys Varsity 8 flights, Colgan and Woodson won. Oakton and McLean were the top finishers in the Girls Varsity 8. Robinson boys and South County girls captured the Varsity 4 races. Hylton won the Girls Varsity Quad (2 oars per rower).
Boys Varsity 8 Flight 1 (shortened due to restart)
1st Colgan 3:53
2nd McLean 3:57
3rd West Springfield 3:58
4th Forest Park 4:05
5th Woodbridge 4:18
6th Broad Run 4:34
Boys Varsity 8 Flight 2
1st Woodson 4:53
2nd Madison 4:55
3rd Jefferson 4:56
4th Langley 4:58
5th Oakton 5:02
6th Lake Braddock 5:08
Girls Varsity 8 Flight 1
1st Oakton 5:14
2nd Langley 5:19
3rd Woodson 5:30
4th West Springfield 5:31
5th Jefferson 5:32
6th Forest Park 5:39
Girls Varsity 8 Flight 2
1st McLean 5:07
2nd Madison 5:11
3rd Robinson 5:16
4th Colgan 5:21
5th Woodbridge 5:31
6th Lake Braddock 5:32
Boys Varsity 4
1st Robinson 5:26
2nd South County 5:30
3rd Fairfax 5:30.7
4th St. John Paul 6:21
Girls Varsity 4
1st South County 6:07
2nd Broad Run 6:22
3rd Fairfax 6:51
Girls Varsity 4x
1st Hylton 6:20
2nd Justice 6:35
