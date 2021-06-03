On the first day of Colgan tennis tryouts, Matthew Staton asked head coach Jasen Viggiani if Rebhi Villasmil Rodriquez had arrived yet.
Viggiani had no idea who Staton was talking about. Rodriquez had emailed Viggiani about coming out for the team, but Viggiani had forgotten by the time the season began.
Just after Staton inquired about his soon-to-be teammate, Rodriquez walked up and introduced himself to Viggiani. Rodriquez then proceeded to hit the tennis ball. Viggiani liked what he saw and the rest took care of itself.
Colgan had a dynamic one-two punch that’s now headed to states.
Together, the two freshmen led Colgan to the Class 6 Region B doubles title Thursday at Patriot High School, winning 6-3, 6-3 over the Brown brothers from Battlefield. Staton and Rodriquez meet Cosby in the state semifinals June 10 at 3 p.m. at Huntington Park, Newport News. The finals are June 11 at 1 p.m. at the same location.
The Sharks’ doubles title completed a sweep for Colgan Thursday as Staton won the region singles title with a 6-0, 6-0 win over his good friend and fellow freshman Sherry Saeed from Forest Park. Staton and Saeed are ranked No. 1 and 2 in Virginia for the class of 2024, according to tennisrecruiting.net.
Staton next faces Cosby’s Connor Johnson June 11 at 10 a.m. in the state semifinals at Huntington Park, Newport News. The state final is Saturday, June 12 at the same time and location.
Prince William County has not produced a state champion in boys singles or doubles since Brentsville in 1973 (singles) and doubles (1975).
Staton and Rodriquez complement each other well. Staton prefers hitting from the baseline, while Rodriquez excels at the net. The two know each other from playing at the Montclair Country Club.
“Teams like to hit a lot at Rebhi, but after a few times they realize he can hold his own,” Viggiani said. “It’s great to see them adjust.”
