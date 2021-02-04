COLGAN 63, FOREST PARK 30: Alyssa Andrews scored 20 points and added 13 rebounds Wednesday at home as Colgan captured its second straight Cardinal District regular-season title.
Andrews’ rebound total gave her over 1,000 for her four-year varsity career. She reached the milestone in the first three minutes of the game. Andrews, who reopened her recruiting in December after committing to Virginia Tech in August, entered the game with 1,662 points.
With 1,682 total points, Andrews now is Prince William County’s seventh all-time leading girls scorer.
Andrews is at least the second local girls varsity basketball player to record over 1,000 points and rebounds. Danielle Golay, a 1995 Osbourn High School graduate, totaled 1,204 points and 1,009 rebounds in her three-year varsity career.
The win also gives Colgan (9-0, 10-2) the Cardinal District’s top seed when the Class 6 Region B Tournament begins Monday.
Kennedy Fuller added 15 points for the Sharks Wednesday, who were 17 of 21 from the free-throw line. Andrews was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and converted six field goals. Peyton Ray added nine points, all from the 3-point line.
For Forest Park (7-2, 8-2), Janiah Jones had 10 points and Angel Jones eight. The Bruins were 2 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Colgan led 31-15 at halftime.
POTOMAC 44, HYLTON 29: Jewell Dixon finished with 16 points to lead Potomac (4-5, 4-5).
