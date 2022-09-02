Whether it’s his ever-present smile, occasional fist pumps, or his excited gyrations on the sideline, the passion Colgan coach Reggie Scott has for football is evident and palpable.

Scott said the Sharks feed off that passion and energy and that fact was abundantly evident Thursday night in Colgan’s 18-13 victory over visiting Osbourn.

Colgan (2-0 overall) blocked a punt, forced four turnovers (three fumbles and an interception), and took advantage of great field position caused by 135 yards in penalties for the Eagles.

Just about every time Osbourn appeared to be mounting a threat, an inopportune penalty or a turnover happened. Colgan’s defensive front swarmed to the ball on numerous occasions and also backed the Eagles up in their own territory regularly.

Colgan, which snapped its 17-game losing streak last week with a victory over Oabourn Park, played with high energy throughout the game.

Quarterback Ryan Westhoff, who threw two interceptions against OP, rebounded with scoring passes of. 30, 47, and 12 yards.

‘’The offense stepped up big, (especially Westhoff),’’ Scott said. “Last week we had a lot of penalty yards and I told the guys, ‘This week we have to stop that.’. This is a big win for us. I don't think Colgan’s ever started 2-0, so we will enjoy this one and then get ready for next week against Freedom-South Riding.’’

After Colgan opened the scoring with a 30-yard pass from Westhoff to Tyler Henry, the Sharks made it 12- 0 at halftime on a 47-yard pass from Westhoff to Darryl Byrd.

Osbourn tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter when Edward Hogan scored on a 2-yard run to make it 12-6. Late in the third quarter, Colgan’s Thomas Pullen recovered a late fumble that gave the Sharks possession at the 24 and that fumble proved costly when Byrd hauled in a 12-yard scoring pass with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.

“Every time we have the ball, we have to step up and I think we did that tonight,’’ Scott said.

Meanwhile Osbourn tried to use Hogan as a passer as well, but he threw one incompletion and one interception with no touchdowns. Osbourn scored on two short runs, a 2-yard run by Hogan and a 4-yard run by quarterback Nigel Burke. The run by Burke was immediately preceded by a 67-yard run by Hogan.

But unlike the Eagles, Colgan’s defense was able to avoid yielding big plays and turnovers. Scott lauded the Sharks’ defensive effort and performance.

“We call it Shark defense and guys really have to step up, be hungry,’’ Scott said. “Our defense did a good job reading keys and staying disciplined.’’

Osbourn (1-1) 0 0 6 6—12

Colgan (2-0). 6 6. 6 0—18

Scoring Summary

First Quarter.

C—Henry 30 pass from Westhoff (kick blocked), 8:15

Second Quarter

C—D. Byrd. 47 pass from Westhoff (run failed), 9:11

Third Quarter .

O-Hogan 2 run (run failed), 6:45

C—Grant 12 pass from Westhoff (kick blocked), :18

Fourth Quarter

O—Burke 4 run (SanJan kick), 10:14

Individual atatistics

Rushing

Osbourn, Hogan 24-158, Burke 14-14, Eller 6-24, Williams 2-2, Amoyaw 1-0; Colgan, Pullen 14-110,Westoff 3-5, Brooks. 3-4, Champion 1-2, Grant 2-8, A. Byrd 1-3 D. Byrd. 1-1, Watkins 1-0.

Passing

Osbourn, Burke 1-2-1-0, Hogan 0-1-1-0; Colgan Westhoff 10-22-1-123.

Receiving

Osbourn, Roman 1-4; Colgan, Grant 4-24, Maichus 2-20, Henry 1-30, D. Byrd 1-47, Malice 1-5, Richards 1-(minus-4).