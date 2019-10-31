Colgan High School swept the Cardinal District boys and girls cross country titles Thursday at Great Meadow in The Plains.
The boys won with 31 points followed by Forest Park with 50 and Hylton with 102. The girls totaled 24 points to top Forest Park (second, 38 points) and Woodbridge (third, 71).
For Colgan boys, Bryce Lentz was first with a time of 15:52 followed by Jan Sanchez (sixth, 17:40), Aaron Scott, seventh 17:41), Nicholas Choplin eighth, 17:43) and Hayden Hauser (ninth, 18:03).
For the Colgan girls, Jessica Connole was second (19:57), Charlotte Denardo third (20:15), Danielle Flavin fourth (20:25), Isabella Myles ninth (21:04) and Miu Mottershead (11th, 21:17).
Forest Park’s Catherine Gregory won the individual title in a time of 18:54.
The Class 6 Region B meet is Nov. 7 at Great Meadow.
