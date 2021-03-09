Colgan volleyball hosted Forest Park Monday night and came away with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-11 victory.
Colgan was led by Jennah Wyatt with 7 kills and 4 blocks, Kailin Flanagan with 7 kills and 14 digs, Jayden Wyatt with 8 kills and 9 digs and Brielle Kemavor with 5 kills and 7 blocks. AJ Pitts paced the offense with 18 assists and Sydney Thaxton paced the defense with 11 kills.
Colgan moves to 2-0 on the year and hosts Hylton Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.