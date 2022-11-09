As the Colgan Sharks look to defend their Class 6 state volleyball title, senior leadership figures to be a key factor. Exhibit A was the Region B final Tuesday night where seniors Alexis Scipione, Kezia Francis, and Brielle Kemavor played important roles in the Sharks’ holding off a stiff challenge from Forest Park.
Host Colgan won in three sets, but the last two sets were very close. The Sharks won the first set 25-8, but narrowly won the last two by scores of 26-24 and 25-23. Forest Park made the Sharks work hard for each point in the final two sets. But in the end, strong outside hitting and stellar serving proved pivotal as the Sharks successfully defended their regional title.
Both teams advance to Saturday's state quarterfinals. Colgan (29-2) hosts the Region A runner-up at 6 p.m. and Forest Park (16-8), making its first state tournament appearance since 2013, travels to the Region A champion. Kellam and Grassfield play for the Region A title Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Colgan coach Keith Mesa said he expected a competitive match from the Bruins.
“They are very athletic, so I knew it would be tough,” Mesa said. “After the first set when we played about as well as we can play, they settled down. They have a lot of offensive weapons, all [Cardinal] district players, so we knew it would be a game of small runs.”
Forest Park got off to a fast start in the first set, taking a 4-2 lead, but Colgan won 11 of the next 13 points to take a 15-6 lead. Punctuating the run was Francis, a senior outside hitter, who notched five consecutive points during the burst. After the Bruins pulled within 16-8, Scipione notched nine straight service points to seal the set victory.
Scipione, one of the team’s co-captains along with middle blocker Brielle Kemavor, said one of the most important factors was the team’s composure.
“It comes down to a lot of practice. We feel a lot of pressure in practice, but we are also all so close that we trust each other in the big moments,” Scipione said. “We take a deep breath and we are able to overcome those moments in the game.”
Service approach was also important, Scipione said.
“When I serve I tell myself ‘It doesn’t have to be an ace. It doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to go over and that was important tonight," Scipione said. They [Forest Park] are a scrappy team and you never know what you are going to get from them so you have to be ready.”
Mesa said playing Forest Park four times was not something he was excited about, but said that teams have been playing their best volleyball against Colgan all year.
“We like it that way; we’ve dealt with that all year,” Mesa said. “When I saw that Forest Park won, I talked to Alexis and Brielle and said, ‘You guys are in for a street fight on Tuesday.’ And Brielle said, ‘We are up for a fight.’ We try to take the approach that we aren’t the hunted, we are the hunter.”
Francis said the team’s experience and volleyball IQ made the difference in winning the two close sets.
“Volleyball is such a tedious game, you really have to expect the unexpected, and you have to think of a lot of different things at the same time," Francis said. "When something doesn’t work, you try something else. For us, it’s all about the passion and hustle and doing what it takes to win the 50-50 balls that makes the difference.”
Colgan was led by Aubrey Hatch with 17 kills and 8 digs, Kemavor with 10 kills and Francis with 7 kills and 9 digs. Paula Sigurani led the defense with 11 digs and Scipione led the offense with 35 assists.
For Forest Park, Destini Pickett had eight kills, one ace and three digs, Haley Crawford had four kills and one block, Jasmine Okeoma had three kills, three blocks and one ace, Niya Nash had two aces, four digs and nine assists, Declyn Tooze had two aces, 13 digs and six assists and Kristina Diaz had 10 digs and four assists.
