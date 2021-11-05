Rylie Flick's game-winning goal lifted host Colgan to a 1-0 win over Freedom-South Riding Thursday in the Class 6 Region B field hockey final.
It was the first region field hockey championship for the top-seeded Sharks (17-3). Colgan plays again Nov. 9 when it hosts a state quarterfinal.
VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, BATTLEFIELD 0: The top-seeded Sharks advanced to the Class 6 Region B final Tuesday following Thursday's semifinal win.
Host Colgan (25-4) won 25-17, 25-19 and 25-7. Colgan was led by Aubrey Hatch with 10 kills, Makayla Bowman with 9 Brielle Kemavor with 9 and Megan Haldeman with 6 kills.
Alexis Scipione led the offense with 35 assists and Aubrey Hatch led the defense with 9 digs while Paula Sigurani chipped in 7.
With the win, Colgan will host Freedom South Riding Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the regional championship and automatically advances to the state playoffs. Freedom-South Riding defeated Forest Park 3-2 in Thursday's other region semifinal.
