The best season in the short history of the Colgan High School ‘s field hockey team ended Tuesday night as it fell in the Class 6 State Tournament state quarterfinals to visiting Grassfield High School, 4-1.
The contest, which featured outstanding defense on both sides of the field, was a hard-fought battle for much of the night and was highlighted by phenomenal play from Colgan senior goalie Maddie Huber, and freshman midfielder Hailey Flick.
The first two of four goals for the Grizzlies came in the first quarter. One was put in less than a minute into the game, and the other was about halfway through by senior midfielder Jennifer Kemp. The Sharks also got in two shots on goal- one was saved by senior Peyton Hamilton, and the other went wide left.
The second quarter was scoreless on both sides and featured excellent defense by Colgan (17-4). Huber recorded four saves, including two stops of junior forward Ashlyn Williams and one of Mia Scharman. While Colgan received a penalty shot, it did not reach the net, instead going wide left.
The third quarter featured the second pair of goals for the Grizzlies. After an early corner shot missed wide right, another at 11:32 found the back of the net to make it a 3-0 contest. A shot on goal at 9:00 for junior Rylie Flick just missed putting the Sharks on the board for the first time.
With just under four minutes left, another corner shot made it 4-0 in favor of the Grizzlies. Colgan’s only goal came at the end of the fourth when the younger Flick scored with three and a half minutes left to make it a 4-1 game.
Despite the loss, Colgan head coach Kaitlyn Connolly emphasized how proud she was of her team, which reached the state tournament and won regionals for the first time since the school opened in 2016.
“They gave it their all, and I’m super excited for what’s to come," Connolly said.
She also praised Huber and her outstanding defense throughout the season, saying that “She kept us in a lot of games. She was great for us and we’re all going to greatly miss her.”
