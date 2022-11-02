COLGAN 3, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 0: In the Class 6 Region B volleyball quarterfinals Tuesday, the Sharks won 25-15, 25-13 and 25-18
Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor with 10 kills, Aubrey Hatch with 7 kills, and Grace Smith with 6 kills. Millani Marte had a crucial service run with 7 aces and chipped in 4 digs. Alexis Scipione paced the offense with 17 assists and 8 digs.
Colgan (27-2) hosts Patriot in the regional semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m.
FOREST PARK 3, COLONIAL FORGE 2: The final scores of Tuesday's Class 6 Region B volleyball quarterfinal were 13-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 15-8.
For Forest Park, Zoe Strachan led with 17 kills and 5 blocks, Jasmine Okeoma had 9 kills and 8 blocks, Niya Nash had 28 assists, 13 digs and 3 aces and Destini Pickett had 8 kills, 3 blocks and 11 digs.
Forest Park travels to Battlefield Thursday for a region semifinal.
