Colgan hosted West Potomac Wednesday night and came away with a 27-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory. Colgan was led by Kailin Flanagan with 14 kills, 10 digs and 3 aces, Sydney Thaxton with 13 kills and 10 digs, AJ Pitts with 20 assists and 4 aces and Vanessa Thompson with 16 digs. Colgan moves to 5-4 overall and is 1-0 in the district.
FOREST PARK 3, PATRIOT 2: The Bruins (2-1) battled and came from a 0-2 deficit to beat Patriot. Scores were 11-25, 16-25, 25-20, 26-24, and 16-14.
Highlight stats include:
Sophomore setter, Courtney Gibbs: 4 kills, 1 ace, 12 assists, 15 digs
Sophomore outside hitter, Isabelle Bravo: 4 kills, 4 digs
Junior defensive specialist, Alyssa Dunlap: 3 aces and 7 digs
Senior middle hitter, Zaire Johnson: 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block and 2 digs
Junior libero, Natalia Gutierrez: 3 aces and 16 digs
Sophomore middle hitter, Deja Clarke: 11 kills, 2 aces 6 blocks ans 4 digs
Senior Gabriella Doering: 1 kill, 3 aces and 5 digs
Senior Kaya Amaroso: 9 digs and 6 assists
