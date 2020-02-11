Colgan High School's girls basketball team clinched its first Cardinal District regular-season title Monday with a 73-37 win over Freedom.
The Sharks' seventh straight victory also gave them the top-seed and a first-round bye in this week's district tournament and an automatic berth in regionals.
Alyssa Andrews led Colgan with a career-high 36 points and Kennedy Fuller added 11. Andrews had 13 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 8 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Colgan (16-5 overall) finished the regular season tied with Woodbridge for first in the district with a 10-2 record. Woodbridge (12-8 overall) defeated Gar-Field 68-13 Monday. The Vikings had won five straight Cardinal District/Conference 4 regular-season titles.
Colgan earned this season's district regular-season title through the third and final tiebreaker.
The first tiebreaker was head to head, but Colgan and Woodbridge split their regular-season matchups.
For the second tiebreaker, each team receives power points for the total number of wins over a defeated district opponent. But Woodbridge and Colgan remained tied again since they both lost to the same team (Forest Park) and each had beaten the other team.
The third and final tiebreaker decided the outcome based on a predetermined order that changes each year as the school at the top drops to the bottom.
The order this year listed Gar-Field No. 1, Colgan No. 2, Potomac No. 3 and Woodbridge No. 4. Colgan won the tiebreaker since it was higher in the order.
