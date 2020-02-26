The host Colgan Sharks showed tremendous resiliency on Tuesday night in the Class 6 Region B semifinals, overcoming a 12-point deficit in the first half to defeat Stonewall Jackson 73–66.
With the win, Colgan (20-5) advances to the program's first state tournament in the school's four-year history. The top-seeded Sharks host second-seeded Osbourn Park (19-6) Friday at 7 p.m. for the region title. The state quarterfinals are March 6.
Juniors Kennedy Fuller and Alyssa Andrews combined for 48 points, each doing their part in crucial spots. Andrews had 13 points in the first half to get the Sharks back in the game, then Fuller came out with a spirited 18-point performance in the second half to push Colgan over the top.
“We just stick to our plan,” Colgan head coach Fred Milbert said after the win, referencing the early deficit. “We’ve been down to teams by 16 or 19 points and still came back to win. It’s not new to us.”
After clawing back from a potential blowout and trailing 31–29 at halftime, Colgan found themselves down 38–29 when the Raiders opened the second half on a 7–0 run. But, just as they did in the first half, they started chipping away. By the end of the third quarter, Stonewall’s lead was cut to 52–51.
Colgan, which has won 11 straight, opened the fourth quarter with the ball, and the break was a perfect time for Coach Milbert to dip into his playbook. It was a beauty.
Peyton Ray came off a baseline screen and floated over to the left corner. She set her feet and waited for the ball to swing her way, just as coach drew it up. The sophomore let it fly with no defender within five feet of her, then watched as it splashed through the net.
Ray’s three-ball put the Sharks on top 54–52, a lead they would hold and build upon as the fourth quarter played out.
“We’re excited as heck,” Milbert said smiling.
Fuller led Colgan with 25 points. Andrews, the Cardinal District Player of the Year and co-region player of the year, added 23 points and Naja Perryman rounded out the Sharks’ double-digit scorers with 11 of her own.
Maryan Yusuf nailed four threes for Stonewall on her way to a team-best 20 points. Hannah Williams added 18 and Amanie Bonchu chipped in 16 for the Raiders.
Colgan 73, Stonewall 66
Stonewall
Yusuf (6 FG, 4–5 FT) 20 pts, Williams (6 FG, 3–5 FT) 18 pts, Bonchu (5 FG, 5–6 FT) 16 pts, Goines (2 FG, 3–4 FT) 8 pts, Kanti (1 FG, 2–2 FT) 4 pts, Umana (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts ,Gaskins (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts. TOTAL: 20 FG, 17–22 FT, 66 pts.
Colgan
Fuller (6 FG, 12–14 FT) 25 pts, Andrews (8 FG, 7–9 FT) 23 pts, Perryman (4 FG, 0–0 FT) 11 pts, Rodas (2 FG, 0–0 FT) 6 pts, Ray (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 3 pts, Damato (1 FG, 1–2 FT) 3 pts, McWhinney (1 FG, 0–2 FT) 2 pts, Roderick (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 pts. TOTAL: 23 FG, 20–27 FT, 73 pts.
HALF: Stonewall 31, Colgan 29
3-PT: Stonewall 9 (Yusuf 4, Williams 3, Bonchu, Goines), Colgan 7 (Perryman 3, Rodas 2, Fuller, Ray)
