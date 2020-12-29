Just before the national anthem played at Colgan High School Monday night, the silence following pregame warmups in a virtually empty gym was so deafening, it almost seemed a basketball game was about to be played in an atmosphere that resembled that of a library.
During the warmups, the balls being dribbled echoed more loudly than normal given that no fans were in attendance and the music that so often accompanies the pre-game rituals was conspicuous by its absence.
Couple that with the sight of hand sanitizer dispensers at both ends of the floor, individual chairs for each player instead of a team bench, and players and officials wearing masks and the scene became surreal for all stakeholders as the visiting Woodbridge Vikings took on the defending Group 6 Region B champion Colgan Sharks in a Cardinal District girls basketball game whose date had already been pushed back twice due to safety concerns.
In the end, Colgan won, 61-46, with Alyssa Andrews, a Virginia Tech commit, and Kennedy Fuller putting on the same display of basketball prowess that was a regular occurrence last season while Woodbridge, which lost eight seniors from a very strong team last season, mounted a remarkable fourth quarter comeback.
But the storyline that permeated the game was players for both teams growing accustomed to not only the lack of conditioning due to a lack of preseason scrimmages but also having to adjust to playing the game with a mask required by the Prince William County Public School Division throughout warmups and the game. Also the school division prohibited spectators from attending.
Both Woodbridge coach Darius Wilson and Colgan coach Fred Milbert agreed the lack of gym time for their teams prior to the season opener as well as adjusting to wearing masks were factors throughout the game, but particularly during the opening quarter.
The Vikings went 0 for 10 from the floor in the first frame, while Colgan made just 5 of 14 (35.7 percent) of its shots from the field. Andrews, who scored 14 of her game-high 24 points in the opening period, helped the Sharks take a 16-4 first quarter advantage.
Andrews, who missed her first couple shots, allowed that it took awhile for the Sharks to adjust to the safety protocols necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was hard to catch your breath, definitely,” Andrews said. “It’s different [to play a game in masks] for sure. Both teams were trying to get adjusted to it [early] and trying to figure out what to do about the masks. We had to generate our own energy [without fans in attendance] and I think we were able to do that for the most part.”
Both teams settled in a bit more in the second quarter with Colgan outscoring the Vikings just 22-16, while making 9 of 22 field goals (40.9 percent). Woodbridge shot 50 percent from the field (3 for 6) in the quarter, but went 10 for 12 from the free-throw line (83.3 percent) to move within 38-20 at halftime.
The Vikings’ strong second quarter was punctuated by Amani Melendez, who scored 10 of Woodbridge’s points in the period, highlighted by an 8 for 10 effort from the line.
Following the quarter, instead of taking his team to a locker room, Wilson did something that has rarely if ever been observed having a team do during halftime. He seized the opportunity to teach and have his team practice important concepts that would propel them to play much better in the second half.
Wilson said Woodbridge’s youth and inexperience were likely factors in the team’s slow start.
“We’re a young team, so except for Amani [Melendez] and Desiree [Cross], we have to constantly teach the game of basketball,” Wilson said. “There’s no doubt the girls were probably a bit nervous, adjusting to playing with masks and then playing probably the best team we are going to play, aside from Potomac. The lack of scrimmaging this preseason hurt us, but it’s part of the process.”
Wilson’s halftime efforts paid dividends, especially in the fourth quarter as the Vikings outscored the Sharks, 19-13, during the fourth quarter, while shooting 60 percent (9 of 15) from the field in the final period. Melendez, who scored a team-high 23 points, and Brianna Jackson each made four field goals. Woodbridge began the quarter by going on a 10-1 run that pulled the Vikings within 49-37, but Colgan held off the rally by going a perfect 7 for 7 from the line in the frame.
Wilson said he was heartened by Woodbridge’s comeback, especially after he was informed that Reina Washington, who transferred from John Paul the Great last season and played at Unity Reed as a freshman, was ineligible due to “an issue with her transfer.”
“Hopefully she can get eligible in the new year because adding her to the mix [makes us] the team to beat,” Wilson said. “Our defense is our best offense and our best defender, Desiree Cross, was able to really do a great job in the fourth quarter.” Woodbridge forced Colgan to make 10 turnovers in the final quarter.
Meanwhile, Milbert said there were a variety of reasons why Colgan got off to a slow start (the Sharks didn’t score their ninth point until three minutes were left in the opening quarter) and why they wilted a bit in the fourth quarter.
“The masks definitely had an impact [early]; it was hard to breathe,” Milbert said. “We’ve not had enough prep time for these kids to have their basketball legs and get used to breathing [while playing] with masks. They’re not in condition for this. When you don’t have your breath, you are going to make mistakes.”
Milbert lamented the inability to get gym time due to the holidays and a lack of preseason scrimmages that normally occur before the basketball season starts.
“You can’t get anything done and when you can’t do that, it’s awkward. Also, [not having fans] does make a difference because I think these girls are used to playing in front of their parents and they can’t do that now. We will have to adjust to it because these are extraordinary and unprecedented times.”
Fuller, who missed her first three shots, scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half. She agreed with Milbert that Colgan’s success depends on its ability to adjust.
“It was hard to play with the mask at first, but we had to make the adjustment,” Fuller said. “We also had to make our own energy at times because there was no crowd, but we will have to adjust [to do well]."
