Time was ticking down in the blue-collar, back-and-forth battle between two girls soccer rivals at the top of the Cardinal District standings.
Both Forest Park and Colgan had generated plenty of quality chances within the constant fight for possession, but not long past the hour mark, a scoreless draw was very much in the cards.
One brilliant counter-attack later, the Sharks held a surprising lead - and almost by accident.
A 64th-minute own goal by the Bruins was enough to lift Colgan to a 1-0 home win on Thursday night, bringing them to within a half-game of Forest Park for first place in the district.
truggling to find their voice and their rhythm in the first half, the Sharks (7-1-1 overall, 5-1-1 Cardinal) trailed 7-3 in shot attempts in the first half as the Bruins (7-1-1, 6-1-0) took advantage of the game’s slower, gritty tempo.
“I think we just started slowly and had to grow into the game a little bit,” Colgan coach Tom Warzywak said. “Forest Park was flying around, you could tell they were hungry, so we had to figure it out.”
Colgan had yet to register a truly quality chance in the second half when sophomore goalkeeper Chase Rooney made a phenomenal save and quickly distributed the ball down the right side to Kamryn Winger.
Forest Park recovered in their own third and looked to send it back to goalie Kiki Palmer for a counter of their own; Palmer was able to get to it only partially before it caromed into the net.
“We just told the girls [to keep their] heads up high,” first-year Bruins coach Marie Schweitzer said on the unfortunate bounce. “I thought it was great soccer [and] in preparation for both teams hopefully advancing to regionals, these are the kind of games we want to play in.”
