Mia Arevalo-Delcid scored three goals and recorded two assists Tuesday as Colgan High School’s girls soccer team defeated host Freedom 8-0 to finish the regular season undefeated.
The Sharks are the Cardinal District champs for the first time in the school’s five-year history. Colgan enters the Class 6 Region B tournament as the district's top seed.
Anna Simmons added two goals and one assist, Samantha Deguzman one goal and one assist and Mabinty Conteh, Cambria Kendall, and Madison Watt each had one goal.
Cassandra Villafan, Alana Beasley and Lauren Crawley had assists for the Sharks and goalkeepers Grace Damato and Ella Buettner combined for Colgan’s 8th shutout in 9 games. Colgan outscored its opponents 63-1 during the regular season.
Colgan (6-0 in district, 9-0 overall) led 6-0 at halftime.
