With penalty kicks set to decide the winner of the Class 6 state quarterfinal Tuesday night, Colgan girls’ soccer coach Tom Warzywak knew exactly who he wanted to take the first attempt: junior defender Kamryn Winger.

“Kammy strokes them in during practice as cool as you like,” Warzywak said. “She’s confident in every way and that first kick has to go in.”

Winger’s clutch tap past Kellam goalie Anna Wise into the left corner of the net set the tone for the action that followed as Colgan took a 1-0 lead in the penalty kick phase and ended up winning, 3-1, after scoreless regulation play and four five-minute overtime periods.

Penalty kicks started with Kellam (17-3), the state’s top-ranked team all season before losing its regional final, having one of its defenders, Brooke Owens, take the first attempt. She sailed one high over the goal, almost over the football goalpost moments before Winger’s successful boot.

Next, Kellam senior Abbie Smith’s kick sailed wide right. After that, Samantha Deguzman, Colgan’s senior captain and team most valuable player according to Warzywak, took her turn. She coolly kicked the ball past Wise and into the center of the goal to give the Sharks a 2-0 edge in the penalty kick round.

After Kellam scored, Colgan’s Chloe Nelson notched the Sharks’ third goal into the left corner of the net, setting up a showdown between Kellam’s Allysa Chuderewicz and Colgan goalie Chase Rooney.

When Rooney landed on the shot attempt, Colgan’s players ran onto the field in excited jubilation to embrace Rooney, who assured the Sharks would advance to face Oakton in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinal at John Champe High School,

Colgan (19-1-1) had already advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history, so winning a playoff game had to make the hard-earned victory even more gratifying. Another factor in the celebration may have been that Colgan outshot Kellam 19-11 overall. The Sharks had two shots hit the crossbar and one apparent goal early in the first half, but Colgan was ruled offside, so the goal was waved off.

“When you play a side as talented as they [Kellam] are, you have to be patient [offensively],” Warzywak said. “If you’re going to win a shootout—which is a terrible way to end a soccer game—you have to score early which is why she [Winger] took the shot and we followed her up with Sam [DeGuzman], who has been our team MVP. That really built the confidence.”

Rooney, a sophomore, who appeared nervous before the shootout, admitted to having some jitters in the shootout, but she quickly got over them.

“It was nerve wracking because all I want to do is get my seniors [including DeGuzman] out of here with a [championship] ring, so that’s all I was thinking about," Rooney said, “I knew if I made a save, the season was still going, so that’s all I was thinking about.”

Meanwhile, DeGuzman said putting the frustration of regulation and the golden goal behind them was fairly easy for the team to do.

“Once we got to penalty kicks, we pretty much knew with all the opportunities we had in the game, that this was our time,” DeGuzman said. “We were able to stay composed and with the support of the team, we were able to push through during the PKs [penalty kicks].”

Winger said she knew the importance of taking the first kick in penalty kicks and had no qualms about taking the challenge.

“I knew that everyone was nervous so I knew that I had to make the first one because it was the tone-setter and even though I didn’t feel cool, I at least wanted to make it look like I did. I made it and that’s all that matters,” Winger said.