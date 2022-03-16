A goal by Cassandra Villafan late in the first half of Tuesday night’s season opener proved to be all that Colgan (1-0) needed in a 1-0 non-district home victory over Patriot (0-1).
Ella Buettner and Abby Ochs were outstanding in the net for their respective teams, but Villafan's shot on a rebound from a fantastic block from Ochs with 4:44 left would seal the deal.
The better part of the first half was a defensive battle. Despite the ball spending most of the first 10 minutes on their side of the field, stellar Pioneer defense prevented Colgan from managing more than a single shot on goal.
After the first 10 minutes, both teams were able to manufacture multiple shots in the back half with great saves by both Buettner and Ochs.
With multiple shots by the Sharks missing just wide right or left, including one bouncing off the goalpost, the kick by Villafan provided Colgan’s first goal of the season.
Ochs was lights out in the second half, saving all 12 shots she faced while Buettner made four. The ball again stayed around Pioneer territory a majority of the half, with Patriot’s defense preventing any further scoring from Colgan.
On Colgan’s side, the backline did an outstanding job of intercepting passes and keeping any potential Pioneer plays from forming.
In terms of his team’s season opening victory, Colgan head coach Tom Warzywak praised their performance against a perennially dominant program such as Patriot, the 2021 Class 6 state runner-up.
“This was a big win," Warzywak said. "Patriot is such a solid team, incredibly well coached, so a really great way to start the season.”
Offensively, Warzywak said, “they did a great job getting the ball to each other, and passing it into those tight spaces. Our backline was fantastic as well in breaking up their plays.”
Colgan will next travel to Battlefield on Friday night, for a 7 p.m. contest.
Patriot travels to North Stafford next Tuesday at 5:30pm.
