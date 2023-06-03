They flew to the ball from the kickoff and seemed to win every midfield battle along the way.

By the time their 80-minute display of speed and cohesiveness was finished, Colgan could walk off the field with its first ever region title.

The Sharks scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to beat Battlefield, 4-0, and win the Class 6 Region B championship in Haymarket on Friday. Colgan (17-1-1) will host a home game in the first round of next week's state tournament against Kellam. Battlefield will travel and its state quarterfinal is Wednesday since the school has graduation Tuesday.

Getting five of their eight shot attempts on frame in the opening 40 minutes, the Sharks took control early, outrunning the Bobcats (15-2-3) to win most 50/50 balls and holding them without an attempt of their own the entire half.

"To be able to come in and dominate a game like that [is] just really impressive,” said Colgan coach Tom Warzywak. “The girls are coming together at the right time, it was a huge win for the program.”

The Sharks got on the board in the 38th minute when senior Samantha Deguzman fired a shot from 15 yards out past Battlefield keeper Morgan Shively, who made 10 saves against their relentless attack.

Colgan’s quickness and pace on the artificial playing surface paid dividends in the early stages of the second half. Less than a minute after the game resumed, a rebound caromed away from Shively and toward the feet of Mia Arevalo-Delcid, who flicked it into the right corner to make it 2-0.

Deguzman and Amy Angel added another pair in the 47th and 49th minute, respectively, to all but end the competitive portion of the match early.

“They saw the openings, they saw the channels, they saw they could get the defense a little bit spread out,” Warzywak said of the lessons picked up from the first half that allowed the Sharks to find the overlap in the second. “You really have to push a team hard when you have them on their back foot, and they were able to do it against a quality team.”

Outshot 9-3 in the second half, Battlefield’s path to a fourth state championship now goes through Region A champion Cosby, who will host the Bobcats in the first round next week. Coach Kevin Hilton reminded his players afterward of their unique chance to turn a playoff loss into a learning experience as they look to hang another banner at the top of their home stadium.

“[Colgan’s] gonna be a tough team to beat this year,” Hilton said. “I wouldn’t put it past us, if we see them again, we’d like to do a little better job than we did tonight.

“But ultimately that’s the goal now, to be able to get back to a state final and see them again.”

With a historic win in his team’s back pocket, though, Warzywak pointed to his players’ long-established chemistry through years of playing club soccer together as the reason they’ve reached new heights.

“They’ve come together and said ‘this is something we want to try to do.’ When you get that in a school environment where we have kids coming from all different places, it’s special.”