Bossing the midfield as strongly as they have all season, Colgan's stellar run continued on Saturday afternoon as the Sharks beat Oakton, 5-1, in the Class 6 girls soccer semifinal at John Champe High School.

The win sets up their third game this season with Battlefield on Sunday at noon at John Champe for what would be the program's first title since the school opened in 2016. No team from the Cardinal District has won a girls soccer championship since Woodbridge in 2000.

Heading into the match with an 18-game streak of no goals allowed dating back to March 20, the Sharks (20-1-1) drew first blood in the 8th minute when Anika Berger found herself with open space near the front of the goal mouth after a crisp pass from Samantha Deguzman.

With the majority of the run of play taking place in the middle third, and few quality chances for either side in the game's first 40 minutes, Colgan relied on the communication and familiarity their players have gained through a lifetime of club soccer to control the tempo.

"We thought it it would be a tougher one going in and they were a tough team, but once we got rolling we knew we had it," junior Kamryn Winger said.

Deguzman doubled the Sharks' lead in the 37th minute, beating Oakton keeper Kasey Cannistraro from deep in the left channel with a sharp-angle shot. Having graduated from Colgan just hours before kickoff, Deguzman - the Region B Player of the Year and a Virginia Tech signee - added her second assist just before the halftime whistle, when Tiana Cruz converted on her cross to leave the Cougars (17-4-0) stunned.

Colgan's back line saw its first blemish in nearly three months 10 minutes into the scond half when Skye Mathieson broke through; it would be Oakton's only shot on goal in the period. Mia Arevalo-Delcid and Anna Simmons added insurance markers of their own in the final 15 minutes as the Sharks continued to press forward and keep the Region D champions on their heels.

They've been really hungry," Colgan coach Tom Warzywak said of his team that's been driven by last year's shocking defeat in the regional quarterfinal to Freedom-South Riding that kept them out of the state tournament. "They've come out and just bonded together as a group. They've been unselfish, they've worked hard, and they're a great group of kids."

As they look to join the 2021 volleyball team and become a part of Colgan's early championship lore, the Sharks remain confident that the final will develop similarly to their first two games against the Bobcats - a 2-0 win on March 17 and a 4-0 win in the regional final last week.

"We know what's coming [tomorrow] and we're just going to bring the same energy and hopefully bring a ring to our school," Deguzman said.

Warzywak said it means "everything" for his team to have gotten to this ultimate stage. "[They] deserve the chance to just get there, and now they have their chance to go and win it against arguably our rival.

"We know it's going to be a tough game, and they've got to come out just like they did today [and] just like they've done in the past. We've put them in the best chance possible to win, and so far they've done a great job of that."

