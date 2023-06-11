Tiana Cruz had been on this field before.

The junior spent the first two years of her high school career at John Champe High School, the venue of this year's Class 6 state girls soccer semifinals and championship game, before transferring to Colgan last summer.

Now that decision will be enshrined with a banner.

Cruz scored the game's lone goal in the 76th minute to lift the Sharks to their first state championship in program history with a 1-0 win over Battlefield on Sunday afternoon.

In the process, Colgan (21-1-1) delivered the Cardinal District its first girls soccer title since 2000, and joined Brentsville in helping make Prince William County the talk of the sport within the Commonwealth after the Tigers lifted the Class 3 trophy on Saturday. This is also Colgan's third state title overall as a school. The other two are in girls volleyball and cheerleading.

Playing their third game in as many days, Battlefield (17-3-3) showed little signs of fatigue early, using a 4-5-1 to set up a healthy counterattacking threat against the stout Colgan midfield.

Sophomore goalie Chase Rooney stood tall - at over 6 feet, literally and figuratively - to make three crucial saves in the first 40 minutes, including one late in the half from point-blank range against the Bobcats' leading scorer, Kyndal Shuler.

"We started to get a hold of it in the last 15 minutes of the first half [and] we were able to create some good opportunities," Battlefield coach Kevin Hilton said of his team's early efforts in their first final appearance since winning their third of three straight in 2016. "Ultimately, we kind of knew the longer the game went on without putting the ball in the back of the net, the harder it was going to be for our girls because three games in 48 hours is a big ask."

Kamryn Winger wasn't the first Shark of the afternoon to find woodwork when the game's most quality chance to that point went off the crossbar in the 53rd minute, one of 10 shot attempts Colgan registered in the second.

As the 60-minute water break came and went with the Bobcats struggling to even keep possession, Colgan continued to press the issue as Battlefield began to slow down on the hot artificial turf.

"You've got to tip your hat to Battlefield, Coach Hilton always has a good team, always has them prepared, and it was a fight," Colgan coach Tom Warzywak said. "Anybody that thought it was going to be a walkover, I would have told them before, 'absolutely not.' ... There's a reason they have three of these and we want to be like them some day."

Aside from their aspirations to become the next dynasty in the region, last year's regional quarterfinal loss to Freedom-South Riding never left the Sharks' mind during this run. It was Freedom's only win of the year in 2022, a "heartbreaker" in Warzywak's words, and a defeat that drove them to grow together as a team.

Cruz, having come off the bench, was subbed back in for the final time with around six minutes left. She said Warzywak's message was simple: "Get us a goal."

Within moments, Samantha Deguzman carried down the right channel, moving away from her preferred right foot as Cruz ran toward the back post. Lobbing up a cross, the future Virginia Tech Hokie connected with Cruz, whose header lofted up and over Battlefield goalie Morgan Shively and just beneath the crossbar.

A few minutes later, Colgan charged the field as the final whistle went, a mass of teal rushing toward Rooney with their season-long clean sheet against the Bobcats preserved in gold.

Battlefield's four seniors close their careers having returned a measure of glory to Haymarket, leaving Hilton thankful that his program has been set up well for a return to this stage next season.

"They've helped get us right back to that final game, playing on the final day of the year, and that's where we want to be every year," he said. "That's the standard that's been set, and the seniors made sure that we held that standard."

As the Sharks bring the trophy back home, Warzywak's five-year plan is complete, having taken over in 2019 with a mission of bringing respect to the school that opened in the fall of 2016.

"That was really our objective when I came in here, to just give them something to be proud of, something they could go out and represent every single time," he said.

While he worked pregame with Rooney through her warm-up routine, Warzywak's thoughts remained on his players.

"My nerves were more than anything because I felt like as people, they deserved it," he said.

"It feels good that they were able to get this. It's their win."