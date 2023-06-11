Colgan High School beat Battlefield 1-0 to win the Class 6 girls soccer championship at John Champe High School Sunday afternoon.
Tiana Cruz scored off a header in the 76th minute as the Sharks pressed hard against an exhausted Bobcats team playing their third game in as many days.
The win made for Colgan's second state championship since the school was founded in 2016 -- the volleyball team won in 2021 -- and the first girls soccer title for the Cardinal District since Woodbridge in 2000.
The Sharks join Brentsville in bringing girls soccer glory to Prince William County, who won the Class 3 championship on Saturday.
This is an InsideNoVa news alert. Check back for the full story and a photo gallery.
