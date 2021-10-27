Colgan volleyball advanced to the Cardinal District Tournament final after beating visiting Woodbridge Tuesday 3-0 in the semifinals. The final scores were 25-7, 25-12 and 25-15.
Colgan was led by Aubrey Hatch with 9 kills, Brielle Kemavor with 8 kills and Joey Him with 5 kills. Alexis Scipione paced the offense with 35 assists and Paula Sigurani led the defense with 12 digs.
Colgan hosts Forest Park Thursday at 7 p.m.
