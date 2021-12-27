With the coronavirus still around, Fred Milbert wanted to stay close home for a Christmas Tournament.

With other local tournament brackets filled up, the Colgan High School girls basketball head coach decided to host a tournament. The first Colgan Shark Tank Holiday Tournament runs Dec. 28-30. In addition to Colgan, the eight-team field includes Gainesville, Unity Reed, W.T. Woodson, South Lakes, Chantilly, Stone Bridge and West Potomac.

“I wasn’t feeling real comfortable traveling,” Milbert said. “We put this together. I’m pretty happy with the teams we got.”

Milbert said the program’s parents have stepped in to provide support to keep costs down. The biggest expense is for officials. Milbert hopes to make this an annual event. Prince William County hasn’t hosted many Christmas tournaments over the years.

There were no high school Christmas tournaments last season because the pandemic delayed the start of the season. Two years ago, Colgan participated in the Title IX Classic at the DC Armory.

“I think with the current COVID situation, it looks like we made a good choice,” Milbert said.