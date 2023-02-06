Colgan High School junior Kamryn Winger is one of 20 players invited to compete and train with the U.S. Under-17 Women's Youth National Soccer Team Feb. 10-19 in England.
The Ohio State commitment is the only player from Virginia on the roster.
The U-17's will play two games against England's U-17 squad at St. George's Park in Burton upon Trent, England. The games are Feb. 15 and 18.
Last April, Winger was among 23 players invited to attend the U.S. Under-16 Women's Youth National Soccer Team training camp at the Nike World Headquarters in Portland, Ore.
Winger was a second-team, all-state selection last season for the Sharks.
U.S. U-17 WOMEN’S YOUTH NATIONAL TEAM (CLUB; HOMETOWN) - FEBRUARY TRAINING CAMP
GOALKEEPERS (2):
Sonoma Kasica (Florida Premier FC; St. Petersburg, Fla.), Kealey Titmuss (Nationals; Grand Blanc, Mich.)
DEFENDERS (7):
Aven Alvarez (North Carolina Courage; New Hill, N.C.), Jordyn Bugg (San Diego Surf SC; El Cajon, Calif.), Nicola Fraser (Real Colorado National; Highlands Ranch, Color.), Tanna Schornstein (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Tabitha Sine (Dallas Texans; Coppell, Tex.), Carla Small (IMG Academy; Waipahu, Hawaii), Kamryn Winger (Virginia Development Academy; Woodbridge, Va.)
MIDFIELDERS (6):
Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Kendall Bodak (New England Premier SC; Monson, Mass.), Claire Hutton (World Class FC; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Eleanor Klinger (Internationals SC; Cleveland, Ohio), Grace Restovich (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Avery Robinson (Florida Elite Soccer Academy; St. Johns, Fla.)
FORWARDS (5):
Emeri Adames (Solar SC; Red Oak, Tex.), Onyeka Gamero (Beach FC; Cerritos, Calif.), Miri O'Donnell (FC Bay Area Surf; San Ramon, Calif.), Jaden Thomas (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Amalia Villarreal (Michigan Jaguars; Lansing, Mich.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.