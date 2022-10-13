Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.