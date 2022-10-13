Reggie Scott typically begins the first practice of the new week by meeting with his players to review the previous game before discussing the next opponent.
While similar in look, this Monday’s debrief took on a different tone as the players and coaches continued to process Colgan’s 112-16 loss at Freedom-Woodbridge on Oct. 7.
To start the meeting, Scott, Colgan’s first-year head football coach, asked four players at random to share their thoughts. For the most part, they expressed the same sentiment in explaining the lopsided outcome in which Freedom scored the most points of any Virginia public high school since 1967 and the most points ever by a Prince William County high school.
“They were starstruck,” Scott said. “They were wowed by Freedom and their physicality, their speed and their cohesiveness. They all agreed they did not show up to play.”
Colgan has historically struggled against Freedom. Coming into last week’s game, the Sharks had never beaten the Eagles in five attempts. Freedom had outscored Colgan 343-54, including an 84-20 win in 2021 and an 84-0 win in 2019.
In addition, Freedom had outscored its opponents 349-16 and posted three straight shutouts coming into Friday’s game.
Colgan turned the ball over seven times, four of which the Eagles turned into first-half touchdowns. Special teams also contributed to two first-half touchdowns. Freedom’s EJ Reid and Kendall Bannister returned interceptions for scores, and Jewell Harris and JuJu Preston returned fumbles for touchdowns. Marqui Durr scored off a blocked punt, and Preston returned a punt for a touchdown.
Overall, the Eagles totaled 17 touchdowns (six rushing, five passing, two interceptions, two fumble returns, one blocked punt, one punt return). They added four points off two, two-point conversions, three off a field goal and three more on extra-point attempts. Freedom had the chance to score more points, but missed 10 extra point attempts due to a combination of reasons, including bad snaps and holds, a block and having the right people and right number of people on the field.
Freedom (3-0 in district, 7-0 overall) led Colgan 47-0 at the end of the first quarter and 91-0 at halftime in the Cardinal District game. The Eagles were up 105-0 before Colgan (0-2, 2-4) scored its first touchdown of the game, with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“Freedom for the most part had their way with us,” Scott said. “There was self-doubt. We have to figure out a way to get over it. They owe it to themselves, their families and their school to play hard. A lot of stuff that occurred Friday was self-inflicted.”
Freedom-Woodbridge head coach Darryl Overton said his team was not running up the score.
“The kids did not do anything wrong,” Overton said. “They did it the right way.”
Overton reminded anyone who questioned the score that he has a smaller than usual roster for a Class 6 school. Against Colgan, he dressed only 44 players.
Without a deep roster, Overton said his back-ups to varsity starters are starters at other positions. He also said he’s limited on how much playing time he gives to junior varsity players. According to VHSL rules, junior varsity players are allowed to play a total of 48 quarters between junior varsity and varsity games. Postseason games do not count in that total. One play in a game equals one quarter.
“I was aware of what was going on,” Overton said. “I was trying to manage it.”
There is no score-based mercy rule in place to end the game early in high school football nor can officials stop the game because of the score. If a school pulls its team from the game before it’s over, it becomes a forfeit. Both teams cannot call the game over.
A running clock does go into effect if there is a 35-point differential at the start of the third quarter or at any point in the second half. The clock only stops for changes of possession, moving the chains and extra points.
After the loss Friday, Scott said he had no intention of calling the game early.
“At the end of the day, it’s about what we want to teach our kids,” Scott said. “Colgan has had its struggles. But the kids have to understand. You have to compete. You can’t quit. By stopping the game, you teach the kids a bad lesson.”
On Monday, Colgan activities director Nathan Staples and principal Tim Healey also spoke to the team and offered support. Scott and Staples encouraged the players to refrain from responding to social media posts. Healey wanted the players to know that the school has their backs. Scott said Healey told the players the result is “an ugly part of the school’s football history, but we have to own it.”
Scott appreciated the administration’s comments to his players.
“This is a game where they have to understand there are a lot of life lessons,” Scott said. “People are going to say things to them they don’t like. But they have to take it in stride and move forward. We did not show up to play the game and the other team did.”
Before moving forward, Scott devoted five to 10 minutes reviewing film from the Freedom game. Usually, Scott spends 30 minutes, but there was no need to spend anymore under the circumstances.
He showed a few clips, starting with the opening kickoff and some other special teams plays along with some on offense and defense.
“On that opening kickoff we received, and it was a swarm of black jerseys,” Scott said. “There were white jerseys standing around watching.”
Scott then turned his attention to Colgan’s next opponent this week – a Thursday game against visiting and winless Hylton.
Scott, who graduated from Hylton in 2007, noted that a win over the Bulldogs would keep the Sharks’ chances alive for their first winning season since the school began fielding a varsity program in 2017.
“We have four games left so we’re trying to find a positive, come together and prepare,” Scott said. “We could run the table and finish 6-4.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.