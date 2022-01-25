Colgan has hired Reggie Scott as the school's second head football coach. The school announced the hire Tuesday afternoon.
Scott comes over from Osbourn Park, where he led the Yellow Jackets for one season in his first job as a high school head football coach. The Yellow Jackets, who will now be seeking their third head coach now in as many seasons, went 2-8 in 2021. Scott announced Jan. 20 he was leaving Osbourn Park.
Colgan activities director Nathan Staples said the school received 25 applications for the job and interviewed 10 candidates. The interviews began right after Staples took over as the Sharks' new AD Dec. 17. Staples replaced Dave Huckestein who retired.
Staples said Colgan was impressed with Scott's attention to detail and his five-year plan for the program. Scott also had connections with the players through his years coaching in the area.
Scott is a 2007 Hylton High School graduate who has worked as an assistant at Freedom-Woodbridge, Fairfax High School and Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech High School in Alexandria.
Scott replaces Steve Baudendistel, who stepped down at the end of the 2021 season.
After coaching in college, Baudendistel was hired to start the school’s football program when Colgan opened in 2016.
The Sharks’ first varsity season was in 2017. In five seasons, Baudendistel went 9-37, including a 0-10 mark this year. Colgan has lost 17 straight.
During that stretch, the Sharks stayed close a few times, losing to Hylton and Woodbridge by five points each for the 2020 season. This season, they lost to Osbourn Park by seven in their season opener and dropped a 19-13 decision to Woodbridge Oct. 22.
Colgan, which is Prince William County's largest high school with just over 2,800 students, never recorded a winning season under Baudendistel. The Sharks’ best season was in 2018 when they went 4-6.
