Colgan and Osbourn Park’s girls basketball teams have split their last two matchups with both games decided by three points.
Expect another close contest Thursday when they meet at 4 p.m. at Osbourn Park in the Class 6 Region B championship. The game was moved up a day because of the impending bad weather.
Both teams reached the final after Wednesday’s semifinal victories. Second-seeded Colgan (13-2) beat Patriot 59-56 for its seventh straight win and top-seeded Osbourn Park (12-1) beat Forest Park 51-40 for its eighth straight win.
Colgan is the defending regional champion after defeating the Yellow Jackets in last year’s final 46-43. The two teams met Jan. 6 in a game won by Osbourn Park 53-50.
The winner of Thursday’s game advances to next Tuesday’s state semifinals, while the loser is done for the year. Under normal circumstances, the regional winner and runner-up would qualify for states, but there are no state quarterfinals this season due to the pandemic shortening the schedule.
On Wednesday, three Yellow Jackets reached double figures in points: Trinity Epps and Jo Raflo each with 14 and Katie Lemanski with 10. Janiah Jones totaled 19 points for Forest Park (9-3).
For Colgan, senior Alyssa Andrews tallied a game-high 24 points and Kennedy Fuller added 16, including going 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Elena Bertrand led Patriot (10-5) with 31 points and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Senior Caitlin Blackman added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
