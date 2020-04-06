With the high school spring sports season cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, parents, booster clubs and others have come up with ways to honor their athletes.
One popular idea has been to celebrate the athlete's accomplishments by having them decorate their front doors with their own design.
Colgan High School’s booster club is one local group who encouraged their spring athletes to dress up their doors for April. The response was overwhelming with over 100 athletes participating.
“The Colgan Sharks Athletic Booster Club wants all our Spring Athletes to know that we are still cheering you on and we want to celebrate what we KNOW would have been an amazing spring season full of District Championships and Regional/State playoff games. We all miss watching you play, washing uniforms and eating from the concession stand!"
If you have a photo of a door decoration or of another way you honored your high school athlete, please email the image to David Fawcett at dfawcett@insidenova.com and we will include them in our gallery.
