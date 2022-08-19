Colgan’s Brielle Kemavor flourishes on the volleyball court without losing sight of what matters

Brielle Kemavor attended her first Colgan High School volleyball tryout certain of her place in the program’s hierarchy. Humility and inexperience will do that to someone who saw herself as just another incoming freshman hoping to at least make the junior varsity.

After all, she had only played volleyball for three years in middle school. Why indulge lofty but unrealistic expectations?

But head coach Keith Mesa noticed something special. As did junior Kailin Flanagan. All it took was the attack jump test to reveal Kemavor’s bright future in the sport and change her trajectory.

In the test, using a running start to see how high she could touch the wall with her hitting hand, Kemavor turned in an eye-opening leap of 9 feet, 10 inches.

In a calm voice, Mesa congratulated Kemavor’s effort. Kemavor responded by thanking Mesa and then walking away so the next player could take their turn.

She had no idea what Mesa was really saying. But Flanagan, who was charting the results, understood perfectly.

So when Mesa asked Flanagan if she knew why he said what he said, Flanagan gave the correct answer.

“She’s made the varsity,” Flanagan said.

And then some. Kemavor was on her way without losing her way.

Defending state champion Colgan gets back to work On the gym wall closest to Colgan’s atrium resides a newly unveiled team picture commemorating the Sharks’ Class 6 state volleyball championship.

Although a relative newcomer at the time, Kemavor quickly developed into a top-flight talent who has become a fixture in Colgan’s starting lineup. She earned Class 6 state player of the year honors in 2021 after helping the Sharks claim their first state title in any sport since the school opened in 2016. She also attracted immediate interest from elite travel clubs and soon Division I college programs.

The attention unnerves her.

She would rather talk about her teammates, family and coaches who have propelled her to this point than herself. She even asks her mother, Alanna, why a local newspaper wants to feature her instead of the team as a whole?

Personal aggrandizement is antithetical to her nature.

But while many have guided her from the middle school ranks to this point, Kemavor needed to want this as well. So she struck a balance.

As she realized over time where volleyball could take her, Kemavor accepted the challenge without compromising who she is and what she believes in. Kemavor turns 17 on Aug. 22, but she’s mature beyond her years in her overall perspective.

Kemavor will never brag about her accomplishments. Nor does she take them for granted.

Instead she offers up this typical understatement in explaining her outlook.

“I’m glad it worked out,” is all Kemavor says.

She’s uncomfortable elaborating anymore. To her, it’s unnecessary.

MOTHER KNOWS BEST

People look at the 6-foot-5 Kemavor and ask whether she’s a basketball player. It’s a question she hears all the time. She gets it. Kemavor is tall. And when it comes to athletics, outsiders typically equate height with hoops.

Kemavor, who gets her height from her father, Bill, a 6-7 former amateur boxer and professional soccer player in Nigeria, considered basketball for a moment.

But only for a moment before deciding volleyball would fit her better.

She came to this realization going into her sixth-grade year at Marsteller Middle School in Bristow.

At the time, Kemavor, with Alanna’s support, decided it was time to choose a sport. Alanna, who played volleyball growing up, let her daughter choose. But she believed volleyball suited Kemavor due to the game’s pace.

Alanna thought racing up and down the basketball court would take its toll on Kemavor’s still growing body, in particular her knees. Kemavor experienced her biggest growth spurt in middle school, sprouting 10 inches between the sixth and eighth grades.

Volleyball provided less physical stress.

Kemavor was open to doing both until she attended a week-long basketball camp followed by a week-long volleyball camp going into sixth grade. Then it became clear: Alanna was right. Volleyball made more sense. Kemavor never picked up a basketball again.

At Marsteller, head volleyball coach Stephen Kibler and assistant coach Patrick Bowman increased her interest even more. They explained the basics, and Kemavor absorbed everything as she became one of three sixth-graders to make the team.

Once she arrived at Colgan, Kemavor, then 6-2, filled a need at the middle blocker position as the only freshman to make the varsity team that season.

The Sharks had graduated their first Division I player in 6-foot-1 Madison Bowser, a Texas A&M signee and first-team all-state selection who helped lead Colgan to its first state tournament appearance when it reached the 2018 semifinals.

The Sharks also lost 6-0 Alyssa Andrews, who after two years with the volleyball program decided to concentrate on basketball. Andrews ended up signing with Wake Forest.

IN_Freedom_v_Colgan_Volleyball__S517068.jpg Colgan's Brielle Kemavor hits a kill shot against Freedom. Photo by Doug Stroud

Kemavor’s height gave her a certain advantage, but it was clear from the start she needed work. Kemavor embraced the challenge. She put in the time and eventually became a dominant player who, as Mesa said, is “an intimidation factor from the get-go.”

“Brielle is just a pleaser,” Mesa said. “She will do what she wants you to do.”

With extraordinary spring in her jump and fluid lateral movement, Kemavor controls the flow and is always in the right spot to make the play. She’s agile and coordinated for someone at her age with her size and is by far the tallest player Mesa has ever had as he begins his 22nd year as a volleyball head coach.

“Her blocking ability at this level is unique,” Mesa said. “Opponents really struggle to get the ball past her. They can’t deal with the blocks, and they try and make adjustments they can’t make happen.”

STAYING HUMBLE

As much as she loves volleyball, Kemavor has outside interests.

She carries a 4.1 grade-point average and loves to sing. In fact, Alanna said Kemavor’s vocal ability is the primary reason her daughter is at Colgan. Patriot is Kemavor’s current base school (it was Unity Reed before redistricting), but the Bristow resident is enrolled in Colgan’s Center for Fine and Performing Arts specialty program. Kemavor and volleyball teammate Zia Francis sing the National Anthem before every Colgan game.

Kemavor also maintains proper priorities, especially when it comes to her faith. A Mormon, Kemavor subscribes to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ belief to rest on Sundays. Doing so meant not playing on Sundays for her club team, a decision her coaches honored and respected.

But as her college recruiting picked up, Kemavor began to reconsider taking Sundays off because college coaches frequently attend weekend travel tournaments to evaluate prospects.

To resolve her dilemma, she spoke with her mom about replacing Sunday with another day in the week to honor the Sabbath. Kemavor received permission from her bishop to switch and implemented the change in November.

“It's not simple, but I felt it would be worth it,” Kemavor said. “I know my athletic abilities come from God, so putting myself in a position to grow athletically while still honoring the Sabbath was worth the extra effort.”

The sacrament is brought to her home on the day she chooses to rest. She stays off her phone and does not work out or go anywhere.

“It’s not easy the balance she keeps between the church and the world,” Alanna said. “Everyone has to find that balance no matter what their faith … She’s done it well.”

When she first made the change, Kemavor said it felt “weird stepping on the court on a Sunday.”

“But I’m OK with it,” Kemavor said. “There’s no guilt.”

As college interest rose, Kemavor narrowed her choices to Brigham Young, UCLA, Louisville, Maryland and Utah State. Unlike many kids her age who post on social media anytime they collect a college scholarship offer, Kemavor stayed deliberately quiet. She never revealed anything about her recruiting until she announced Dec. 22 on her only social media account (Instagram) her commitment to BYU.

“I did not announce offers as they came in because I knew that not everyone on my team was receiving the same amount of attention, even though they are really great players,” Kemavor said. “It just didn't seem necessary to cause them more stress.”

Teammate Alexis Scipione said Kemavor’s decision to keep silent fits her nature in putting others first.

“She’s such a sweet, kind person,” said Scipione, a three-year varsity player and second-team, all-state selection in 2021. “If I make a mistake on the court, she looks me in the eye and says, ‘We’re good.’ She has an amazing presence and that’s what we need.”

Scipione said Kemavor has earned everything she’s accomplished.

“I wished she would have celebrated more,” Scipione said of Kemavor’s offers. “She deserves it. It just shows how much she cares, but we’re so excited for her.”

When Kemavor began considering colleges, she wanted to keep her options open.

While there is a personal connection to BYU (Alanna is a graduate) as well as a spiritual one (the school is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), Kemavor said the Utah-based college was initially not at the top of her list.

But then she visited BYU in October and changed her mind after she spent time with the team and head coach Heather Olmstead.

The Cougars have reached the NCAA Tournament each of Olmstead’s seven seasons, including five Sweet 16 appearances and one Final Four. Olmstead has also helped with the U.S. national team programs. BYU moves from the West Coast Conference to the Big 12 Kemavor’s freshman year but will still not compete on Sundays.

“She was strict, but made practices fun,” Kemavor said of Olmstead. “The girls were super nice, and they included me in their circle.”

ALL FOR ONE

Kemavor stayed busy this summer. She played with her Metro Club team, a top-20 nationally ranked program for her age group. She also attended her third invite-only National Team Development Program in Tulsa, Okla.

And now the high school season arrives with Colgan favored to defend its state title. It’s a veteran squad that has only lost one Cardinal District match in the past five years (to Forest Park in 2019).

There’s no doubt she is ready to jump in. From a physical standpoint, Kemavor has improved her attack jump to 10-feet-8, at least 4 inches higher than the average jump at the Division I level.

In usual fashion, though, Kemavor refrains from issuing any bold predictions. She instead focuses on her role as a leader to help underclassmen adjust to the varsity level.

“I have a bigger presence,” Kemavor said. “Instead of following the leaders, I am one of them. [It’s about] giving back.”