Colgan High School girls basketball team converted key free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter Thursday to hold off host Woodbridge 54-45 in a Cardinal District game.
The Sharks, who led the Vikings 38-34 after three quarters, were 8 of 11 from the free-throw line to help them defeat the defending Class 6 state champions for the first time in the program’s history. Colgan entered the game 0-9 against the Vikings.
The victory also snapped Woodbridge’s 44-game conference-district regular-season winning streak. The Vikings had not lost a conference or district regular-season game since Feb. 14, 2014 to Riverbend.
On Thursday, Colgan junior Alyssa Andrews led all scorers with 25 points. Andrews converted 10 field goals and was 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. She had 11 points in the first half and 14 in the second.
Josie Rodas added nine points, all of 3-pointers in the first half, and Kennedy Fuller contributed seven.
Colgan is now 2-0 in the Cardinal District and 6-3 overall with its fourth win in its last five games.
George Mason University signee Vanessa Laumbach recorded a team-high 18 points for Woodbridge (1-1, 3-6) and Amani Melendez had 11.
For the game, Colgan was 16 of 19 from the free-throw line and Woodbridge 5 of 6.
