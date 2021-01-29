Colgan’s Grace Damato honors her family legacy of always putting others first

Her signature move began after accepting a bribe. Grace Damato had never taken a charge in her basketball career, but this was too good to pass up.
Colgan girls basketball coach Fred Milbert told his players he would buy a Dairy Queen Blizzard for anyone who sacrificed her body in front of an oncoming offensive player. A sophomore in her first year on varsity, Damato loved the idea of receiving a dessert treat. She was in and quickly earned her reward.
The Blizzards eventually stopped, but Grace kept absorbing charges. In one way, this was nothing new. As a soccer goalie, she was used to in-your-face contact.
But as she became an expert in anticipating an opponent’s push toward the basket, taking a charge started to represent something more than snagging a prize for a job well done.
It spoke to Grace’s determination. Nothing upsets Grace more than when a referee calls the foul against her. She always believes she’s in position.
It spoke to Grace’s inspiration. Nothing lifts her teammates more.
Most of all, though, it spoke to a family ethos that emphasizes two timeless principles: Always put others first and use your gifts to benefit the collective good.
IMMIGRANTS FROM ITALY
Grace’s great grandparents laid that foundation after emigrating in 1910 from southern Italy to Shenandoah, a one-time coal-mining town located in the central part of Pennsylvania.
When they arrived at their new home, John and Frances Damato spoke no English, had no money and went by new first names. John’s given name was “Giovanni”, which translates to John in English. Frances’ given name was “Speranza”, but officials at Ellis Island changed it to Frances because they could not understand her.
As the head of his lower middle-class family, John worked as the neighborhood handyman who ended up learning some English. With eight children to raise, Frances was a full-time mother. She never learned English and relied on others to translate for her.
They came to the United States for better opportunities and had no interest in returning to Italy. Two of Frances’ sons offered to take her back to Italy for vacation, but she declined. A visit would only remind her of her tough upbringing before she came to the United States as a 19-year-old. She often said she was an American now and wanted it to stay that way.
Instead with a focus on the future, John and Frances Damato taught their four sons and four daughters the virtues of God, family and country through the values of hard work and selfless devotion. It’s a belief system that’s passed down to each new generation.
No family member embodied self-sacrifice more than Grace’s great uncles Neil and Anthony.
Neil, the oldest male and second oldest child, died in World War II when his B17F was shot down over Germany. Neil was declared missing in action and ultimately dead November 5, 1943, according to HonorStates.org. His remains were never found. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and the Air Medal.
Then on February 20, 1944, during a battle against the Japanese on the Marshall Islands, Anthony, a 21-year-old Marine corporal, dove onto an enemy grenade and died instantly to save the lives of his two fellow soldiers next to him inside a foxhole. Anthony is buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
“They are part of a generation that allows [Grace] to do the things she does,” said Grace’s father John.
For his valor, Anthony received the Medal of Honor, the military’s highest award for bravery. The framed medal and citation from President Franklin D. Roosevelt hangs in the family room of Grace’s Manassas home.
A street sign in the town of Quantico, a display at the nearby National Museum of the Marine Corps and a 150-by-30-foot mural of Anthony in Shenandoah are among the other commemorations of his sacrifice.
UNDERSTANDING SACRIFICE
An 18-year-old senior, Grace keeps those visuals of Anthony in mind to provide perspective. Take, for example, Colgan’s loss last year to Western Branch in the state girls basketball quarterfinals. The Sharks were on the verge of advancing to the semifinals until Western Branch went on a 12-4 run in the final two minutes to win 72-71.
Facing the immediate reality of a promising season coming to a shocking close, Grace cried. It was a tough defeat to swallow and one that consumed Grace with thoughts of, “Why us?”
But the next day, Grace refused to dwell on what-if’s or wallow in self-pity anymore. Anthony showed her how.
“It was one game,” Grace said. “I’m still here. I’m still on earth. I realized others have made greater sacrifices where they’ve lost their lives to help others live.”
Given the family history, Grace’s parents emphasize to their three daughters the importance of helping wherever they can.
It’s a lesson Grace’s father learned as a child. When it came to assisting with chores or projects around the house or volunteering in the community or at church, John remembers his father constantly saying “Many hands make the load light."
To this day, it’s an expression John uses with his own kids, even in something as seemingly insignificant as sports.
John and Grace’s mother, Rexann, never focused on who scored the most points or received the most accolades. They concentrated on filling a need. A four-sport athlete who excels at field hockey, soccer, basketball and track, Grace embraced that mindset from the start and coaches quickly noticed.
Start with the opposing Catholic Youth Organization basketball coach who once told John that if he had five players like Grace his teams would remain competitive until the end of the game.
Fast forward to high school where Colgan girls basketball coach Fred Milbert doubles that number in talking about Grace.
“I will take 10 Grace’s any day of the week,” Milbert said. “She is the epitome of sacrifice. I’ve never had a girl like her.”
Milbert loves her drive, especially when she takes a charge.
“When the play goes against her, she gets mad,” Milbert said. “She understands how to put herself in position. Against Potomac, I’m sure she had a bruised butt. She’s fun to watch.”
Grace’s teammates enjoy those moments as well. Colgan returns its top two scorers from last season in Class 6 state player of the year Alyssa Andrews and Queens signee Kennedy Fuller, but no one is more important to the Sharks’ chances of returning to states than Grace.
She never leads Colgan in scoring and has only reached double figures in points three times in her varsity career. But she tops the team lead in charges, something she’s turned into an art form. Anytime she prepares for impact, Grace boldly steps forth with body squared up, feet planted and hands and arms in front.
“If you don’t have the skills, you can still put forth the effort,” Grace said. “I might not be as skilled as others, but I can still help the team. I can’t make a bunch of 3-pointers, but I can take a charge.”
Her teammates tell Grace they are gunning for her title. Grace dismisses all comers with a rare boast: there’s a huge gap between her and whoever is second. Last season, she finished with a team-high 14 charges.
“She’s the most underrated player and the hardest worker,” said Fuller. “We wouldn’t be where we are without her.”
Ashlee Rogers, Grace’s future basketball college coach at Marymount University, looks forward to Grace coming aboard next season. During the recruiting process, Rogers extolled Grace’s hustle so much that her comments played a big part in Grace choosing the Saints.
“What stuck with us is when [Rogers] said Grace was the first player down the court and the first one back,” John Damato said. “I appreciated her saying that. That’s what her game is all about.”
A LASTING IMPRESSION
One day while working at Ace Hardware on Route 234, Grace said a man entered the store and recognized her immediately as a Colgan basketball player. The attention surprised her. Why would anyone remember Grace from a basketball game where individual efforts usually stand out based on how many points someone scored?
The reason was simple. No matter where she goes, Grace makes an impression.
Her elementary-aged neighbor, Lilly, across the street noticed. During Colgan’s run last season, Lilly and her dad watched the Sharks either in person or on YouTube. Each time, Lilly’s dad pointed out Grace’s all-out effort.
When the pandemic shut down schools in mid-March, Grace began running through the neighborhood to keep in shape. Lilly followed suit.
“I always wanted my kids to be role models,” John Damato said. “There’s no greater compliment than your neighbor complimenting your kids.”
Grace’s community-minded spirit is everywhere. She’s donated blood during the pandemic. She has cut her hair to make wigs for kids with cancer. She holds Zoom meetings with special-needs kids.
When Milbert needed one of his players to oversee the team’s participation in an adopt-a-family program for Christmas, he knew who to ask: Grace.
“She takes the lead,” Milbert said. “That’s part of her character. That’s who she is as a person. She does things to make sure others are cared for.”
She doesn’t know any other way, but then she’s a Damato. And that’s what Damatos do. She’s just the latest incarnation of a family value system established over 100 years ago.
During her seventh grade year, Grace’s class took a trip to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. During the visit, the tour guide showed Grace and her classmates the Medal of Honor room that showcases a photo and write up of each recipient, including Anthony.
Grace tried hard to remain modest about her great uncle’s accomplishment, but inside she was bursting with pride. This was not just some history lesson about some distant relative. This was about the present and who Grace is as a person and the values she embraces. Duty. Honor. Sacrifice.
Grace takes her call seriously in everything she does. She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I try to honor him by helping others and volunteering,” said Grace, who plans to become a nurse. “I want others to know that I am demonstrating his characteristics through me.”
