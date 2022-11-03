Hayden Hauser flew down the final stretch of the race course faster than he’d ever run before. The Class 6 Region B boys cross country title was his for the taking early Thursday afternoon.
But a few feet from the finish line at Great Meadows in The Plains, the Colgan High School senior thought his chances to capture a second-straight championship were over after a utility vehicle crossed the course right into Hauser’s running path.
The vehicle turned left to avoid hitting Hauser, but it still clipped him on his right side.
With the deftness of a skilled athlete, Hauser kept his balance and finished first in posting a personal-best time of 15:29.00. The moment left him in good spirits despite nursing a cut on his bandaged right shoulder incurred from the accident that required him to visit a hospital for stitches.
“I PR’ed by seven seconds after getting hit by a Gator,” Hauser said.
Dave Davis, Colgan’s cross country coach and a meet official, was driving the vehicle at the time and understandably felt horrible over the accident. He immediately checked on Hauser and hoped. among other things, the incident wouldn't impact Hauser preparing for states.
“I should not have been out there,” Davis said.
As he headed toward the finish line, Hauser said he believes Davis thought Hauser was going to run to the right of the vehicle instead of the left. But Hauser said he was running too fast to redirect himself.
“It was too late,” Hauser said. “There was too much inertia to change direction.”
As Hauser turned left, he braced for impact with the oncoming vehicle. Hauser credited his adrenaline with carrying him over the finish line.
“I’m not angry with [Davis],” Hauser said. “It was a mistake.”
Davis said Hauser’s biggest attribute as a runner is his mental toughness. And Hauser proved his coach right.
Overall, the Patriot boys and the Battlefield girls won the team titles, while Forest Park’s Elizabeth Gregory captured the individual girls title.
Patriot finished with 50 points followed by Battlefield (58), Woodbridge (63), Colgan (68), Freedom-South Riding 103 and Colonial Forge (156).
Battlefield’s girls totaled 46 points followed by Forest Park (57), Osbourn Park (71), Colonial Forge (77), Patriot (125), Woodbridge (140) and Colgan (177).
The top three teams and five individuals not with qualifying teams advance to the state championships Nov. 12 at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg.
Gregory finished in a time of 18:27 to win her first region title after finishing second a year ago. As happy as she was to take first, Gregory wanted even more for her team to reach states.
“I was running for my team,” Gregory said. “I was hoping we’d make states.”
Battlefield ran without two-defending region champ and defending state champion Sailor Eastman. Battling the onset of flu symptoms, Eastman came to the race to see how she felt during warm-ups.
But Eastman decided it was best to go home and rest in preparation for states. She is eligible to run in the state meet since Battlefield qualified for the event as a team.
"We didn't want her to push it," said Battlefield head coach Meredith Switkes.
The Bobcats still remained formidable without Eastman, placing four runners in the top 15: Colleen Kelly was third (18:49), Hannah Weber fifth (18:52), Grace Sheldon ninth (19:56) and freshman Lucy Arnold 15th (20:20).
"We would have been lower in points if Sailor ran," Switkes said. "Colleen Kelly has crushed it this year. We figured we could get somewhere between second and third{for individuals]. We were happy with our performance."
