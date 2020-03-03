Colgan’s Kennedy Fuller returns in full force after suffering a knee injury two years ago

Colgan’s Kennedy Fuller zig-zagged the lane, then zoomed to the top of the circle while covering her Osbourn Park opponent like a stubborn fly that would not go away.
Moments later, she stole the ball, drove the length of the court and scored a layup in a sequence of events that took a total of five seconds in Friday’s Group 6, Region B championship game won by the Sharks, delivering the first regional championship in the school’s four-year history.
That display of speed and athleticism by one of the team’s captains was even more stunning when one considers that just two years ago, Fuller was unable to play, having suffered a torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligament after a fall to the floor during a game for her Amateur Athletic Union team, the Fairfax Stars.
Rather than worry or get upset, Fuller said she was immediately determined to do the hard work of rehabilitation necessary to get back to playing the game she loved.
“As I look back on it, I really think it [the injury] was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Fuller said. “It taught me to leave everything out on the court, always put everything you have into every game. You can’t play scared if you want to play well.”
So Fuller said the year-long rehabilitation that included regular doctor visits, twice-weekly physical therapy sessions, and dietary changes to ensure a strong return was less of a chore than one might think.
That mental approach, along with her unrelenting determination, probably best epitomizes why Fuller, one of Colgan’s team captains, plays every minute of every game with reckless abandon.
“I never doubted the process,” Fuller said. “I am committed to make sure I have done what I have to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again by taking care of my body after each practice and game.”
Another motivating factor is Colgan’s play this season. The Sharks (21-5) have won 12 straight and will host Western Branch at Hylton High School this Friday at 8 p.m.
“I don’t want to fall short of going all out,” Fuller said. “[My teammates] are like family and I never want to let them down.”
When bringing the ball up court, it isn’t uncommon to see Fuller directing traffic, yelling out plays, or motioning to teammates exactly where to go or what to do. Fuller said the coaches told her early in the season to embrace the leadership role.
“The coaches basically encouraged me to be a floor general so to speak,” Fuller said. “They told me I was definitely an extension of the coaching staff, and there’s definitely a trust all the girls on the team have with each other. That’s been a big key to how successful we have been.”
Fuller said while the Sharks have accomplished unprecedented things, they all realize everything they have done is only part of the job they are seeking to complete.
“We are definitely not the team that we used to be and we’ve accomplished some things most people didn’t expect us to accomplish,” Fuller said. “But at the same time, we have to take the rest of the season one game at a time and realize we haven’t accomplished [all they want to accomplish].”
Another reason the team has been so successful according to Fuller has been its relationship with its coach, Class 6 Region B girls coach of the year Fred Milbert. Fuller said Milbert sat down with each player individually before the season, reviewed their goals, and expressed confidence in each.
“From that point on, it was kind of like, ‘Coach, we have your back.’” Fuller said. “There’s definitely a sense of love he has for us and we have for him. He deserves [the coach of the year honor]. We definitely had a tighter bond after that.”
For his part, Milbert said Fuller is often overlooked, considering all she brings to the team every game.
“Kennedy’s an emotional player and when she brings emotion, the other players are able to catch hold of it,” Milbert said following Friday night’s game. “We were able thrive off it. Her emotion drives her; her desire to be successful drives her. She’s been overlooked, and the importance of [everything she brings to our team] cannot be measured.”
While Fuller said all her teammates are like family, she has a particularly strong bond to Colgan forward Alyssa Andrews, the co-region player of the year, whom she has played with in AAU ball since eighth grade and whom she calls “my sister.” Offensively, Fuller has willingly played the Robin to Andrews’ Batman all season.
“We are definitely close on and off the court,” Fuller said. “We call each other every day. I couldn’t be prouder of her. She definitely deserves everything she has gotten. But at the same time, we have a mutual desire to see each other be great and the same thing can be said for our entire team.”
Fuller also said Friday’s game served as a measure of redemption for Colgan after Osbourn Park’s blowout victory earlier in the season.
“Some of what happened on Friday might have been because of that,” Fuller said. “But also, playing at home was hugely important. We kind of had the mindset that because we were at home, no one was going to come in there and take something that belonged to us.”
