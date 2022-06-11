Matthew Staton’s decisive 6-0, 6-2 win over Vincent Truong Saturday did more than allow the Colgan sophomore to claim his second straight Class 6 state boys singles title.
It also gave the 16-year-old enough time to see his older sister Emily graduate from Colgan early in the afternoon.
When Staton took the court at 10 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News, he was strictly focused on the match.
But after defeating the W.T. Woodson senior in the hour-long final, Staton could still make the graduation ceremonies after they were pushed back twice due to the threat of rain. Colgan planned on holding graduation at its football stadium initially at 9 a.m. before it was delayed first to 11 a.m. and then finally to 1 p.m.
Once the match was over, he and Colgan tennis coach Jasen Viggiani hit the road to make the trip to Prince William County. When they arrived, Colgan principal Tim Healey was announcing those graduates whose last name began with the letter H.
“I’m glad I had a shot at making it," Staton said.
It helped, Viggiani noted, that Emily’s last name started with a letter later in the alphabet to give her brother extra time to arrive in case traffic caused any delays,
“But I am going the speed limit,” Viggiani said.
On Saturday, Staton showed no layoff from a year ago when he became the first Prince William County high school tennis player to win a state title since 1975 when Brentsville captured the Group A boys doubles title.
“He’s gotten a little bigger and stronger, but his style of preparation reminds me of a hockey goalie,” said Viggiani, who is stepping down as Colgan’s boys tennis coach. He began the program when the school opened in 2016 “Win or lose or how many shots they stop or goals they allow they do the same thing."
This year was different in that the weather cooperated. In 2021, rain forced Staton to play at three different tennis facilities over three days for doubles and singles.
Staton also automatically advanced to this year’s final after Chantilly’s Lucas Pak had to officially withdraw from their Friday semifinal match due to an injury. Staton learned of the withdrawal Thursday afternoon.
“I was sad to hear that,” Staton said. “He’s a great friend and had a great year.”
Staton still took everything in stride.
"I always tell myself I am so thankful to be here in Newport News," Staton said. "I know there were a lot of expectations for me, but I put it all behind me. My main goal is to compete."
Staton and Rebhi Villasmil Rodriquez faced Truong and Ansh Pathapadu Friday in the state doubles final, where they lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-6. The Colgan duo were the state runner-up in 2021 as well.
Staton remains committed to returning to Colgan for his junior season and going for a third straight state title.
Only one other boys tennis player has won three state singles titles at the highest classification. That was Robinson’s Drew Courtney from 2006-08. Courtney went on to star at the University of Virginia, where he won the 2010 NCAA doubles championship before turning pro.
Salem’s Patrick O’Keefe is the only four-time state singles champion, winning his Group AA titles from 2008-11.
“So far I plan on coming back,” Staton said. "I love it at Colgan. It’s like my second home. There are so many people here who root for me.”
